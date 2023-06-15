Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 has fans in tears over Gojo and Megumi’s tragic situation

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, the alleged spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 were released, giving fans a purported sneak peek at the issue’s events. The scans and spoilers revealed Gojo bouncing back from his seemingly fatal wound from the previous release’s final moments, as well as preparing for the showdown with Sukuna.

Per the alleged leaked information, both Gojo and Sukuna are shown to be fairly injured but still able to continue fighting in the final moments of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226. Likewise, with both of their Domain Expansions now having been used and nullified, the playing field is seemingly as even as it’s been thus far.

While this is certainly an exciting development, an apparent majority of fans are wholly focused on a completely different aspect of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226. Unsurprisingly, this alternative focus puts Satoru Gojo and Megumi Fushiguro’s relationship squarely in the spotlight, especially due to a confusing decision by Gojo within the issue’s alleged events.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 has fans questioning if Gojo truly has compartmentalized his feelings apropos Megumi

kira hayakawa @kojirostiddies #jjk226



WHEN I SAID I WANTED GOJO AND MEGUMI TO HUG THIS WAS NOT WHAT I MEANT IM GOING TO THROW UP THIS IS SO CRUEL WHEN I SAID I WANTED GOJO AND MEGUMI TO HUG THIS WAS NOT WHAT I MEANT IM GOING TO THROW UP THIS IS SO CRUEL #jjk226WHEN I SAID I WANTED GOJO AND MEGUMI TO HUG THIS WAS NOT WHAT I MEANT IM GOING TO THROW UP THIS IS SO CRUEL https://t.co/zSybu8FV31

As Gojo continues mounting his comeback throughout Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226, there’s a scene that shows his speed drastically and unexpectedly increasing for a short period of time. Gojo uses this burst of agility to close the gap between himself and Sukuna, grabbing the latter in a bear hug before using Cursed Technique Reversal: Red on him.

While the surface-level interpretation of why Gojo chose to trap Sukuna in such a way is to ensure that Red would hit its target, fans are skeptical about what else may have motivated this. Many are questioning, and some, in fact, are even asserting that Gojo chose to trap Sukuna in this way so he could hug or even apologize to Megumi before severely damaging his body.

⋆｡° @beybibison was the reason gojo hugged sukuna in this scene because he was aware that his upcoming action would harm megumi's body?? #jjk226 was the reason gojo hugged sukuna in this scene because he was aware that his upcoming action would harm megumi's body?? #jjk226 https://t.co/9dO2OmDC7k

tucker🦈 @darlingmothman not what i meant when i said i wanted a father and son hug between gojo and megumi but alright #JJK226 not what i meant when i said i wanted a father and son hug between gojo and megumi but alright #JJK226 https://t.co/iIjnDdjjSa

Although there is unfortunately no substantial evidence in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 to support this claim, solid evidence exists elsewhere in the series in the context of their relationship. With Gojo having essentially been an adoptive father to Megumi from a very young age, it’s far from unrealistic that he was letting his true feelings shine through at this moment.

There’s also the fact that Gojo isn’t necessarily going into the fight ignoring Megumi’s fate but is instead compartmentalizing those emotions in order to mourn Megumi once Sukuna is defeated. Despite seeming cruel on the surface, it actually speaks to how realistic Gojo is about his responsibilities as both the "strongest" of today and as Megumi’s father.

ً @vantaeprod #jjk226



without context it looks like an cute father son reunion without context it looks like an cute father son reunion #jjk226 without context it looks like an cute father son reunion https://t.co/o2JBCNLiMG

Loris🏳️| (Team Gojo) @itadorisss

#jjk226 #jjkspoiler Megumi is a child who has been looking for a source of affection and love since childhood, and the curse that surrounded Toji was born because of Megumi's negative emotions, the only thing the curse said was "hug me". And here gojo hugs his son :') Megumi is a child who has been looking for a source of affection and love since childhood, and the curse that surrounded Toji was born because of Megumi's negative emotions, the only thing the curse said was "hug me". And here gojo hugs his son :')#jjk226 #jjkspoiler https://t.co/nn6OKVB5oL

While Gojo obviously knows he needs to defeat Sukuna as of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226, it’s far from inaccurate to say he doesn’t care about what has happened to his adoptive son. Likewise, since defeating Sukuna is the first step to either mourning or possibly saving Megumi, it forces Gojo to shift his emotions regarding their relationship to the back of his mind for now.

All of that being said, fans are certainly not wrong for assuming that Gojo “hugged” Megumi’s body in such a way in order to give him a sense of relief and solace during this fight. Despite no evidence being present within the actual issue itself to suggest this, their relationship as characterized prior to this point makes more than a strong enough argument.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

