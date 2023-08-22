Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233: Major spoilers to expect

Following the exciting conclusion to the latest issue in the series, fans can’t wait to get their hands on Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233’s leaks and official release. With Gojo’s back seemingly against the ropes, the fanbase has split as those wanting to see Gojo win and those wanting to see Sukuna win go to war online.

Unfortunately, fans have no idea who will end up winning this veritable clash of the titans, let alone whether or not the fight is set to end in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233. Thankfully, it’s more likely than not that the fight has a good amount of time left, even with the fact that Mahoraga has now fully adapted to Gojo’s Limitless.

Likewise, fans can expect Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 to at least begin setting up a Gojo comeback, albeit one that has a very good chance of being temporary. Nevertheless, the upcoming official release will more likely than not see Gojo somehow overcome Mahoraga in order to delay the fight’s end for a few more chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 likely to see Gojo somehow overcome Mahoraga to prolong fight with Sukuna

Major spoilers to expect

Considering how the previous issue ended, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 will almost certainly start off with a focus on Gojo’s condition following Mahoraga’s slash attack. While it’s unlikely that Gojo has been totally incapacitated, there’s a very strong and realistic possibility that he has suffered some sort of grave injury.

From here, the issue will likely go in one of two major directions, both of which would see Gojo mount or prepare to mount a comeback. The first would see Gojo continue to stay in close range of Mahoraga, likely set to try some sort of attack on the Shikigami. A Black Flash is most likely, considering that Gojo should now be in “the zone,” as once described by Kento Nanami.

A Black Flash also makes sense, as it’s a move Mahoraga likely hasn’t fully adapted to as of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233. While this is speculative, Gojo has only used the ability once during his fight with Sukuna, and it seems that Mahoraga is incapable of adapting to an ability upon its first use. As a result, a Black Flash should at least buy Gojo some time, if not deal serious damage.

The rest of the chapter from here would likely see Gojo try and set up a much larger-scale attack to defeat Mahoraga with, ending just as Gojo prepares to actually launch it. The second major direction the chapter could take would instead see Gojo severely hurt from Mahoraga’s latest attack, choosing to retreat and recover rather than get a counter in.

This scenario is somewhat more difficult to pin down in terms of overall events, as this would most likely lead to some heavy dialogue from both Gojo and Sukuna and the fight’s spectators. More likely than not, the discussion present in this hypothetical Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 outline would validate the worries of fans by showing everyone involved as concerned for Gojo.

From here, the chapter would likely end with Gojo promising or teasing that he has a means of fighting back but not actually doing any set-up for said counteroffensive by the issue’s end. This scenario is somewhat more likely, as it would draw the fight out that much further, which seems to be author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s current priority.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2023 progresses.

