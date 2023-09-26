Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237: Major spoilers to expect

Following the tragic loss of Satoru Gojo in the previous issue, fans of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s manga are of a split mind heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237’s release week. While some are hoping that Gojo will somehow be revived in the coming issue and in the near future, others have accepted his death and are excited for the Hajime Kashimo fight.

Unfortunately, spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 aren’t available at the time of writing, but thankfully they should be released sometime in the next few days. In the meantime, however, fans are left discussing and debating what they think is most likely to happen in the coming issue’s events.

Realistically, Gojo will not be revived within the constraints of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237, mainly because it wouldn’t make sense to bring him back immediately after his death. However, the issue could set up a scenario for this to happen in the near future via Kashimo’s fight against Ryomen Sukuna, especially if the former can somehow corner the latter.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 unlikely to revive Gojo, but could lay the groundwork for later doing so

Major spoilers to expect

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 will likely open up with Kashimo heading to and confronting Sukuna. The two will likely have a brief chat on how strange the current world is, considering both are from bygone eras of jujutsu and human society. It’ll likely be Sukuna who is furthering this conversation, with Kashimo simply entertaining him so he can still get his fight.

There’s also a chance that this could lead to a flashback to the eras from which Sukuna and Kashimo are from, potentially even revealing that Sukuna has heard of Kashimo before. From here, however, the two will likely begin their fight in earnest, with their bout developing at a much more rapid pace than Sukuna’s fight with Gojo did.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 may even see Kashimo attempt to use his Cursed Technique. However, it’s unlikely that he actually unleashes it in this installment, likely being prevented from doing so by Sukuna either being extremely offensive or defensive when Kashimo tries to use it. This would also be interesting to see, as it would suggest that Sukuna does somewhat fear this enigmatic one-use Technique of Kashimo’s.

Expand Tweet

In between and during all of this, readers will likely see dialogue and the expressions of the other survivors watching the fight, most likely discussing Gojo and his chances of revival. This will also be intriguing to see, as it could give readers an indication of whether or not Akutami intends to revive Gojo by the series’ end.

For example, if Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 sees Shoko Ieiri confirm that Gojo is done for, then this should indicate that he will not be revived at any point in the series. However, if she says that there’s even the slimmest of chances that he can be brought back, there’s a good chance that fans will at least see the group attempt to do so, likely even being successful.

From here, the chapter will likely end with Kashimo and Sukuna agreeing to “get serious,” or at least not having as much of a teasing buildup as the latter’s fight with Gojo did. The final panels of the issue will likely see each prepare their most powerful attack, with Kashimo’s certain to be his yet-revealed Cursed Technique.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.