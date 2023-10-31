Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241: Major spoilers to expect

With Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 excitedly releasing after the previous installment without any delay, readers are frantically discussing what to expect from the coming issue. While author and illustrator Gege Akutami appears to be setting up an origin flashback for Fumihiko Takaba, some readers aren’t so sure that this will be how the release plays out.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing for sure what the issue will have for them at the time of this article’s writing. This is due to a lack of verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241, which typically isn’t shared until later on in the release week. However, there are a few plot points fans can likely count on being present in the coming issue.

The most obvious of these likely plot points is a flashback to Fumihiko Takaba’s origins to kick off Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241, if not comprise the entirety of the installment. However, exactly what this flashback may reveal about Takaba and his truly overpowered Cursed Technique is still certainly up for debate.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 likely to reveal Takaba was always close to the jujutsu world

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 will likely begin by flashing back to either the childhood or young adolescence of Fumihiko Takaba, taking a break from his present-day fight against Kenjaku. Here, fans will likely learn of some incident that would inspire Takaba to become a comedian, likely relating back to a core desire of wanting to make people happy or joyful.

The flashback will also likely reveal that Takaba had always been close to the jujutsu world, even if he didn’t know it. This could be revealed by showing Takaba’s inspiration stemming from him and some friends having been under attack by Cursed Spirits, or a terrorist group of sorcerers as seen in Gojo’s Past arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 could also show a young Takaba interacting with some sorcerers from the previous generation, such as Masamichi Yaga. One of the key reasons why Takaba’s close proximity to the world of jujutsu is likely to be revealed stems from Angel revealing something significant about his Cursed Technique. More likely than not, someone from the jujutsu world ran into Takaba and recognized his potential whether they realized it or not.

Expand Tweet

From here, time will likely skip ahead to when Takaba first awakened his Cursed Technique, showing him using it without realizing it. This will likely segue into his meeting Megumi Fushiguro, Reggie Star, and Iori Hazenoki during the Culling Game arc, seeing Takaba realize that he wanted to be funny so he could make true friends, like Hazenoki.

From here, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 will likely return to the present, where Takaba must reconcile his desire to make true friends with the corpse of someone he considered as such. This will likely lead to Takaba regaining his self-confidence and “purpose” out of rage, catching Kenjaku off guard with a counterattack.

The issue will then likely end with Kenjaku confused as to why Takaba’s Cursed Technique is working again, given his conclusion of it being based on Takaba’s self-confidence and conviction. The final panels of the chapter should see Kenjaku preparing to counterattack, likely taking extreme measures to quickly eliminate the anomaly that stands before him.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.