Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243: Major spoilers to expect

Following the confirmation of no break week in the final moments of the series’ prior release, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 is excitingly set to be officially released this coming Monday. With it, fans are hoping for the beginning of the end of Fumihiko Takaba and Kenjaku’s fight, set to end with a comedy-set style showdown between them.

However, there is currently no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 of any kind at the time of this article’s writing, leaving fans guessing what to expect. Thankfully, this leaked information is expected to surface sometime in the next 24 hours as the midway point of the issue’s release week approaches.

Moreover, fans can reasonably expect certain events and elements to be featured in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243, given the latest development in the series. Unsurprisingly, a continued focus on Kenjaku and Takaba is at the top of this list and is followed by some predictable means of writing their final showdown against each other.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 set to begin the end of Kenjaku vs Takaba, if not fully finish it

Major spoilers to expect

Expand Tweet

As discussed, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 is all but guaranteed to open with a continued focus on Takaba and Kenjaku’s hilarious fight. With its conclusion at hand, switching back to Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma versus Sukuna simply wouldn’t make sense right now. Furthermore, it’s clear that the fanbase is engaged in the current fight, so shifting perspectives does not seem appropriate at this time.

Likewise, the issue will likely open with Kenjaku and Takaba approaching the situation as if they were performing a real comedy show together. Kenjaku has already confirmed that Takaba’s Cursed Technique is overriding his rational thought process, so it’s likely that he’ll continue playing along as he did in the last installment.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 will likely depict all of the “attacks” they make on each other as comedy bits, where one person sets up and finishes a joke while the other acts out the scene. However, Kenjaku did confirm that he’s the only one taking damage from these illusions, indicating that his goal will likely be to narrate their way back into reality.

Expand Tweet

With this in mind, Kenjaku will probably attempt to do so by making jokes which are centered around reality rather than the zany and unpredictable scenarios seen in the last issue. The intention might be to create an opening where Kenjaku can inflict some damage on Takaba in the real world, hopefully putting an end to him in one grand attack.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 will likely prove this to be easier said than done, especially since Takaba must find the situation funny to be drawn in. It’s more possible that Kenjaku’s jokes will continue to fail, forcing him to be at the whim of Takaba’s simulations and the damage he receives from them.

That being said, the chances of Kenjaku losing this fight are low, meaning that he could find a way to defeat Takaba sometime relatively soon. It’s also possible that he doesn’t kill Takaba and will instead likely view him as a potential new body to inhabit once he’s done with Geto’s. In any case, the end of their fight is not expected to occur in the next release, with the issue possibly concluding with Kenjaku coming up with a plan for victory instead.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.