Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244: Major spoilers to expect

Following the apparent shocking conclusion of Fumihiko Takaba versus Kenjaku in the previous issue, fans of mangaka Gege Akutami’s series can’t wait for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244. This is especially true considering Kenjaku’s ominous words at the end of the previous release, which suggested that another individual is waiting in the wings to finish out his goals.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for the events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 at the time of this article’s writing. Thankfully, it should be made available sometime within the next 48 hours thanks to Akutami not taking a break a week before the next issue’s release.

Likewise, there are a few general predictions about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 that fans can make even without any leaked information being available. However, it’s truly anyone’s guess as to what Akutami does next, meaning these predictions are more along the lines of “possible routes” rather than concrete guesses as to what the issue’s focus will be.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 likely to take one of three distinct routes, but events following are ambiguous

Major spoilers to expect

Following Kenjaku’s defeat, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 has three major narrative options; stick with Kenjaku, Takaba, and Yuta Okkotsu, switch to Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma versus Ryomen Sukuna, or introduce an entirely new perspective. The lattermost route is arguably the most interesting, considering Kenjaku’s tease of a hidden ally upon his defeat at Okkotsu and Takaba’s hands.

With this in mind, a shift in perspective would likely be for the purpose of revealing who Kenjaku’s hidden ally is. However, exactly what would unfold from here is anyone’s guess, since it’s somewhat dependent on who the hidden ally is. Fans can expect a brief focus on this unnamed individual in order to establish their motivations for working with Kenjaku and what their goals are.

The other two routes, while less intriguing, are also easier to make predictions for should they be Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244’s main focus. For example, sticking with Kenjaku and Co. would likely see Kenjaku begin teasing who his ally is. This could also be the first half of the issue’s focus, while the second half reveals who this comrade is.

If this isn’t the case, then a focus on Kenjaku would likely be done to the effect of seeing Okkotsu and Takaba converse with him briefly before officially killing him. It’s unclear how one would go about killing Kenjaku given that he’s capable of transferring his own brain between bodies, but some sort of solution is likely to be put forth. The chapter would also likely end with a tease that Okkotsu copied one or more of Kenjaku’s Cursed Techniques via Rika.

The third and final major option for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244’s narrative focus is simply shifting back to Yuji and Higuruma’s fight against Sukuna. With this battle having run concurrently in time to Kenjaku and Takaba’s, it’s unclear if Akutami will throw readers into the current state of the battle or start them at the beginning.

In either case, however, a shift back to this fight would likely be what the rest of the issue and subsequent releases primarily focus on. It’s arguably one of the most anticipated fights in the series, especially with the tease of Yuji’s Cursed Technique being revealed at its onset. Hopefully, Akutami chooses to reward readers’ patience with a flashback to the start of their fight, focusing on it exclusively in the coming installment.

