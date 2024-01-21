Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248: Why Yuji latest achievement is so impressive? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 was recently released, and there have been several talking points, with the sudden respect Ryomen Sukuna has developed for Yuji Itadori being one of the most interesting to examine.

This is probably because the series's protagonist has managed to surpass the King of Curses' expectations, with the sudden revelation that he has learned the Reverse Cursed Technique making it all the more impressive.

What was shown in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 was a very good example of how far Yuji has come in the series. It is also a testament to his hard-working nature, which is unheard of in shonen anime and manga but certainly is in this series. In a story where natural talent is almost mandatory for progress, Yuji's growth as a sorcerer in a matter of months in the series' timeline deserves much more recognition.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 reveals one of Yuji Itadori's biggest feats as a sorcerer

Yuji Itadori shows more of his amazing growth as a sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248, with the character displaying his new knowledge of the Reverse Cursed Technique, which allows him to heal his wounds. This was something that Ryomen Sukuna noticed during their battle, which goes to show how impressive that feat is, especially considering Yuji's context in this series.

Despite the series being ongoing for a few years, the story's timeline spans only six months, so Yuji started way behind the rest of the cast. Furthermore, during one of his early training sessions with Satoru Gojo, it was revealed that he didn't have an innate Cursed Technique, which is why he often had to rely on the amazing physical strength he has as a result of Kenjaku's Death Painting Wombs experiments.

Being able to master the Reverse Cursed Technique in just a month and apparently learning his own Cursed Technique (as shown by the changes in his arm) is an accomplishment not everybody can achieve. Additionally, displaying an ability to switch bodies, as was shown in the story before the Sukuna and Gojo fight, further highlights his exceptional skills.

While Higuruma was hailed as a natural talent for sorcery, Yuji achieved his growth through hard work alone, which is a rarity in this series.

Yuji's strengths as a protagonist

Ryomen Sukuna and Yuji Itadori in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

It is ironic that probably the one character who gave the best description of Yuji Itadori as a protagonist was Ryomen Sukuna himself in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248. As the two characters were fighting, Sukuna reflected that Yuji is a person he has tried to break time and time again during the series, but he has always managed to come back and keep fighting, which is something that makes him stand out as a person.

Yuji is a very positive and selfless person who has had to go through a lot of tragedy and difficulties across the story, but he has always maintained his strong sense of right and wrong. He is also quite different from most Jujutsu sorcerers, prioritizing helping others instead of doing what benefits him, which is something that goes against most philosophies in the series.

Many people criticized the lack of focus author Gege Akutami gave Yuji after the Shibuya Incident arc, although recent chapters have shown him back in the spotlight.

Final thoughts

The revelation in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 that Yuji Itadori could use the Reverse Cursed Technique with just one month of training is one of his most amazing feats in the series. It shows how much he has grown in such a short period and how he has made up for his lack of talent through hard work.