Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 reveals a key Sukuna weakness (& nobody realized)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 has recently been leaked and it showed the full extent of Yuta Okkotsu, Yuji Itadori, and Rika's fight against Ryomen Sukuna. The most surprising fact of the chapter was how the young sorcerers managed to corner the King of Curses, which led to a lot of people realizing how much they had improved in just one month, particularly Yuta.

When it comes to the character of Yuta, it was common knowledge that he was very powerful but Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 has potentially revealed a technique of his that could serve as a major weakness of Sukuna's. If that proves to be the case, then Cursed Technique could prove to be Sukuna's downfall and author Gege Akutami first showed it all the way back to volume 0.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 and the series as a whole. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 reveals how Cursed Speech could be Sukuna's downfall

Toge Inumaki's Cursed Speech could be the difference against Sukuna (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 showed a lot of Yuta, Rika, and Yuji's battle against Ryomen Sukuna, with the sorcerers putting the King of Curses against the wall and causing him a lot of trouble. And while Yuta made a full display of his Domain Expansion and how it works, one of the elements that stood out was his use of Toge Inumaki's Cursed Speech, leading him to immobilize Sukuna for a moment.

The very fact that Yuta managed to use this Cursed Technique and kept Sukuna from moving for a moment, goes to show how useful this ability can be to make a difference in combat. The original perception was that this technique couldn't be strong enough to deal with enemies of this caliber, although it could be argued that Yuta's extreme power levels and Sukuna's current weakened state could also help in that regard.

Be that as it may, this moment in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 was a very good example of Yuta's power and how much damage he can cause with his ability to copy other people's Cursed Techniques. The chapter also went as far as giving a cliffhanger of Yuta using Sukuna's Cleave technique, hurting the King of Curses quite a lot, which goes to show how talented and capable the young sorcerer is.

Predictions of what could happen in the next chapter

Yuji and Yuta now have a chance against Sukuna (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 was a very special moment since it showed that Yuta and Yuji have what it takes to deal with this current version of Sukuna. After the death of Satoru Gojo at the hands of the King of Curses, it seemed that there was no hope for the remaining sorcerers, although recent events have proven that the two protagonists can make a difference.

However, the way things are going, it seems to be way too positive for the heroes, and author Gege Akutami is not known for making things easy for his protagonists. There is a very good chance that chapter 251 is going to show Sukuna reacting to the recent rampage he has received and coming up with a strategy that can give him an edge.

Despite what could seem like a logical turn of events, the recent death of Kenjaku has left a sour taste in the fans' mouths and perhaps Akutami, wanting to finish the manga this year, would want to get things done quickly with Sukuna as well. However, that would be a disappointing conclusion for such a beloved antagonist.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 showed the full potential of the Cursed Speech ability, which originally belonged to Toge Inumaki and now Yuta is making the full use of this Cursed Technique. In theory, this ability could continue to keep Sukuna from moving and making his defeat all the more quicker.