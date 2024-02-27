Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252: Major spoilers to expect

With the series’ latest break week now over, fans are incredibly excited for the coming official release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time. Likewise, fans are incredibly excited for the start of the series’ spoiler process with respect to the upcoming issue, which has seemingly survived despite recent legal action from Shueisha.

However, said legal action has forced the series’ spoiler process to delay its start, meaning that spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 won’t be available until later on this week. Thankfully, these spoilers should be fairly reliable and trustworthy assuming they come from the typical sources within the series’ leaker community.

All that being said, there are some predictable aspects of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 which fans can count on being present even without the help of spoilers and leaks. Unsurprisingly, these largely surround Maki Zen’in and Ryomen Sukuna, who seem set to begin their fight while Rika, Yuta Okkotsu, and Yuji Itadori attempt to recover from Sukuna’s last attack.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 likely to see Sukuna recognize Maki as a true threat despite no Cursed Energy

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 will likely begin with a brief flashback which explains how or why Maki appeared on the battlefield at the time she did. This will likely reveal some sort of plan, which either pegged Maki as a last-ditch effort in case Yuta and Yuji’s plan failed, or reveal she has been lying in wait for this exact moment since Yuta and Yuji’s fight against Sukuna began.

In either scenario, it’ll also likely be revealed that she has been waiting within Yuta’s Domain Expansion for quite some time. This will also help to establish that she has been watching Sukuna fight, learning his moves and where the exact issue is arising with respect to freeing Megumi Fushiguro’s soul.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 should also see Yuji communicate to Maki in some way that Megumi’s soul has lost the will to fight and live. This is incredibly significant information, as it likely means Maki will have to fight with the intent to kill Sukuna rather than the intent to restrain him and create an opening to rescue Megumi.

Likewise, the coming issue and Maki’s decision should all but fully confirm whether or not series author and illustrator Gege Akutami intends to see Megumi successfully rescued. While there is a possibility that this is used as a Red Herring, the number of plans to save Megumi which have failed thus far suggests that fans are reaching the endgame of the anti-Sukuna efforts.

In turn, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 should then focus on Sukuna’s current thought process, revealing how he plans to approach Maki and whatever other sorcerers may remain. Fans will likely learn that Maki’s Split Soul Katana has injured Sukuna in some serious way, likely in terms of his control over Megumi’s body. This should see him become desperate and reveal that he’s running out of time before his control over Megumi’s body fades.

With this in mind, the issue is all but guaranteed to end with a Domain Expansion from Sukuna. Yuta’s Domain breaking in the previous release sets this up perfectly, and it’s also the move which Sukuna will most likely feel confident in securing his victory with via one single attack. The issue should end on the summoning of his Domain Expansion, setting up a massive cliffhanger for the next release.

