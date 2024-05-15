Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259's Sukuna-Yuji connection reveal completely rewrites Maki's most defining Shinjuku moment

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 delivered the death of Choso along with the return of Todo. Although many new plot points and details were revealed in the chapter, the implication of Yuji and Sukuna being connected via their souls has managed to spark many theories among the fans.

Aoi Todo and Mei Mei's discussion revealed that they had kept their plan a secret from Yuji due to the possibility of Yuji possibly leaking it to Sukuna due to their souls being attuned to each other. Although this theory didn't gain much traction, the mysterious injury that Yuji suffered in chapter 252 soon after the Soul Splitting Katana struck Sukuna has raised many questions.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259: Maki might've given Permanent damage to Yuji

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259, Choso unfortunately sacrificed himself to shield Yuji from Sukuna's devastating Flame Arrow. Although fans lost one of their favorite characters, they also received the confirmation and return of another fan favorite in the form of Aoi Todo towards the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259.

The chapter revealed that Aoi Todo's Boogie Woogie theoretically could have saved Choso and Yuji, but their proximity to the center of Sukuna's domain made this option unviable.

During Todo and Mei Mei's conversation in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 about their plan regarding the rescue, Todo emphasized the importance of concealing this plan from Yuji. This was done under his hypothesis that although Sukuna no longer possessed Yuji, their souls had become attuned to each other and formed a connection.

This, in turn, would have been detrimental to their plan since Sukuna could have become aware of Mei Mei and Todo's plan and created countermeasures against it. Although many fans have argued this to be a minor observation that will be discarded as an unused plot point after Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259, it should be noted that Todo has been established as one of the smartest minds in all of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Although Todo has been shown to be silly and a bit of comedic relief at times, his dedication and intuitions around cursed techniques, along with his battle IQ, have already been established to be tremendous.

Todo's theory of Sukuna and Yuji having a soul connection might have also been teased in chapter 252 of the manga. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 mainly focused on the short Maki vs. Sukuna fight. However, it also marked the first time Sukuna had sustained permanent damage via Maki's Soul Splitting Katana.

Chapter 252 also had a few panels of Yuji suffering due to a mysterious injury, which confused him. The panels portrayed the injury that Yuji wasn't aware of and couldn't heal with his reverse cursed technique.

However, the images of the panels also displayed two white dots, which might be a slight indication of their soul connection. The white dots have already been established to represent souls as perceived by people, and they were first perceived by Gojo when he realized that Sukuna was subverting most of the damage from Infinite Void into Megumi.

Although this is a very minor detail, with most of the assumptions being theoretical, chapter 252 is now being perceived for its possible tease toward this theory. Although this theory hasn't yet been fully confirmed, Maki's sneak attack against Sukuna still has become somewhat infamous due to its possible implications for Sukuna and Yuji's connection.

The connection between Sukuna and Yuji has been regularly argued and theorized by many fans ever since the first chapter where Sukuna possessed Yuji. However, so far, the only confirmed connection between Sukuna and Yuji in the manga is that Sukuna was the brother of Jin Itadori, which, by extension, makes him Yuji's uncle.

Final thoughts

The connection between Yuji and Sukuna's souls teased in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 might just stay a simple, unfulfilled theory.

However, as many fans have theorized, it is still possible that this soul connection will serve as the key plot point that will defeat Sukuna and seal him back inside Yuji. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 will be released on May 19, 2024, and will be available for reading on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform.