Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash game expected release date and supported platforms

The announcement of the Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash video game has enthralled fans due to its captivating and visually stunning gameplay. Based on the popular manga and anime series by Gege Akutami, this new video game will take fans to the thrilling world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, which is a 2v2 action video game, will mark the debut of the Jujutsu Kaisen series in the gaming world. What's more, fans will be able to play this game on modern consoles apart from PC. Developed by Byking Inc., this game will allow the players to play as the iconic characters of the series and take on their opponents in magnificent 2v2 combat.

Since its announcement on July 2, 2023, several news announcements about the game have surfaced, including its supported platforms, and expected release date, which will be explored in this article.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is expected to release in 2024 on several platforms, including PC (Steam), and modern consoles

On July 2, 2023, Bandai Namco Entertainment released an announcement trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash and exhibited the exhilarating gameplay. The trailer showcased the iconic characters of Gege Akutami's series, including Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo, using cursed energy to fight each other.

Although the announcement trailer didn't contain an official release date for the game, several digital stores have already listed the physical copy of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash with a placeholder date of December 31, 2024.

Yuji as seen in the game (Image via Bandai Namco)

Furthermore, it has also been confirmed that the game will be available on modern consoles as well as PC. According to the trailer, this brand-new Jujutsu Kaisen game will be supported on platforms such as PC (Steam), PS4/PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

As mentioned earlier, digital stores, such as Amazon, have listed the physical version of this game for pre-order. Since Bandai Namco Entertainment hasn't provided an official release date for Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash and the placeholder date has been set to December 31, 2024, fans can expect the game to be released in 2024 at the earliest.

Gojo as seen in the game (Image via Bandai Namco)

Like any other video game, there would also be a digital release of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash. However, neither the official website nor the official X (previously known as Twitter) handle of the game has provided any details regarding it. Therefore, fans might have to wait a few more months for an update.

More details about Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

Expand Tweet

Since its announcement at the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase at Anime Expo 2023, several news regarding the game have surfaced. For example, Panda, Megumi, Maki, Sukuna, and other characters will feature in this game and be made available as playable characters.

It has been noted that this game will be a 3D area-type action brawl and focus on Gege Akutami's story. Players can choose their favorite sorcerer for 2v2 matches and use powerful tag-team attacks.

Characters as seen in the game (Image via Bandai Namco)

Bandai Namco has assured the fans on their official website that the game will stay faithful to the original story of Jujutsu Kaisen, and feature a selection of more than 15 fan-favorite fighters.

"In Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash players will be able to select their own 2v2 teams, each capable of executing a wide array of powerful tag-team attacks and combos. Different character combinations will have unique synergies and power dynamics."

Furthermore, the power level of the characters would increase throughout the battles, letting them unleash explosive attacks. Overall, fans cannot wait to dive straight into his awesome game and enjoy the explosive animations and mesmerizing aesthetics of the Jujutsu World.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.