Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Megumi Fushiguro have a love interest? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen is not a series that has a lot of focus on romance but there are some examples of that in the story but that doesn't stop the fandom from speculating and shipping some fan favorites. There are several characters who are shipped with one another, and one of the best examples of that is Megumi Fushiguro.

Megumi is one of the most popular characters in Jujutsu Kaisen and part of that is because of his calm and reserved personality, especially when it comes to connecting with other members of the main cast. However, a lot of fans are curious to know if he has shown any kind of interest in another character from a romantic perspective, especially due to a specific scene in the series.

Exploring if Megumi Fushiguro has a romantic interest in Jujutsu Kaisen

Megumi Fushiguro in the second season of the anime (Image via MAPPA).

There is no confirmation in the entirety of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga that Megumi Fushiguro has a love interest in the series, which was even addressed in the story. During the encounter with the Kyoto students, Aoi Todo challenges him and asks about which type of woman is his type, with Megumi saying that he only cares that they have an unshakable character, which leads to Todo giving him a beating.

Megumi has never shown any romantic connection with any character in the series, although most people agree that if he were to be with someone, Hana Kurusu, also known as Angel, would be the most likely candidate. They have known each other since they were kids and Hana has been confirmed to have romantic feelings toward him, so that could be a path for them to have a relationship. This is why a lot of people tend to ship them together.

However, it is worth pointing out that all of this is speculation and is something that author Gege Akutami has never given much thought to. The story doesn't really focus on romantic elements, which is why there are a lot of fans shipping characters with one another, mostly filling in that vacuum in the story, which is a common trend in the anime community.

Megumi's development in the series

There is a strong argument to be made that Megumi Fushiguro is one of the most wasted characters in the entirety of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, especially considering the different plot points that he had from the beginning of his journey. His connection with his sister, his relationship with his father, Toji Fushiguro, and him being under the tutelage of Satoru Gojo, the most powerful sorcerer of the modern age, since he was a young boy.

However, the story never fully develops his connection with Tsumiki as the latter feels like a plot device rather than her own character, making her death feel hollow. Further, his relationship with Toji was never addressed beyond a moment of fanservice during the Shibuya Incident arc, but Megumi never realizing who his father was and what he did is perceived as a massive missed opportunity.

On the other hand, his relationship with Satoru Gojo was also wasted as the story does not show much of them together and how the experience of learning from the strongest modern sorcerer was. All of that adds to the constant talk in the series that he has a lot of potential but never really lives up to the expectations of his character, especially considering that Ryomen Sukuna did much better work with his body.

Final thoughts

As of right now, with 250 published chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, there is no confirmation that Megumi Fushiguro has any romantic interest in anyone in the series. A lot of people have shipped him with Hana Kurusu because the latter has been interested in Megumi.