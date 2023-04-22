Jujutsu Kaisen: Every important development that happened while Gojo was sealed

With Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest alleged spoilers and raw scans seeing Satoru Gojo being finally freed, fans are celebrating his first appearance in over three years of serialization. Furthermore, with the entire point of the series’ latest saga being to free Gojo, there’s a sense of accomplishment behind the long-standing task that even fans are reveling in.

However, many have also pointed out how much has changed in Jujutsu Kaisen’s world despite the less-than 3 weeks of time that Gojo was sealed up for. Even in the context of just the Shibuya Incident, the circumstances of the jujutsu world were incredibly different coming out of the fight than at its inception when Gojo was sealed.

Here’s every important development that happened in Jujutsu Kaisen while Gojo was sealed.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

How Jujutsu Kaisen’s in-series world is vastly different from when Gojo was first sealed

kira hayakawa @kojirostiddies gojo when he finds out nanami and yaga are dead, nobara is in a coma, maki now looks like his worst nightmare, panda became tamagotchi sized, hakari and kirara are back and they’ve all teamed up with a superhero comedian, a blood bender and cyan pikachu

gojo when he finds out nanami and yaga are dead, nobara is in a coma, maki now looks like his worst nightmare, panda became tamagotchi sized, hakari and kirara are back and they’ve all teamed up with a superhero comedian, a blood bender and cyan pikachu https://t.co/rMGYvR70r1

Starting off with the developments of Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Incident arc, Gojo missed out on a lot by being sealed at the arc’s onset. The most significant developments include the confirmed deaths of Kento Nanami and Mahito. Seemingly also killed but unconfirmed to be dead is Nobara Kugisaki.

The arc also saw Suguru Geto revealed to actually be the ancient sorcerer Kenjaku, who formerly inhabited the body of former Kamo clan head, Noritoshi Kamo. The major developments that took place immediately after this consisted of the Culling Games beginning, as well as Yuta Okkotsu’s return and the higher-ups ordering Yuji Itadori’s execution, with Yuta set to kill him.

Thankfully, Gojo had already prepared for this development, with Yuta revealing that the former had previously come to him and asked him to save Yuji. While Yuji did technically die by Yuta’s hand in Jujutsu Kaisen, this was to trick the higher-ups and fulfill Yuta’s Binding Vow, with Yuta instantly healing Yuji with Reverse Cursed Technique to prevent his final death.

kira hayakawa @kojirostiddies inumaki lost an arm, TSUMIKI DEAD, mechamaru dead, mai dead, entire zenin clan dead, yuki who came back to help but then also unalived, that old fuck gakuganji escaped to a retirement home, shoko started smoking again, todo and utahime are MIA, mei mei on vacation at kuantan inumaki lost an arm, TSUMIKI DEAD, mechamaru dead, mai dead, entire zenin clan dead, yuki who came back to help but then also unalived, that old fuck gakuganji escaped to a retirement home, shoko started smoking again, todo and utahime are MIA, mei mei on vacation at kuantan

Some of those who did die throughout the Culling Games arc include the entire Zenin clan, including Mai Zenin, as well as Masamichi Yaga’s death at the hands of Yoshinobu Gakuganji. Simultaneously, several ancient sorcerers reincarnated into modern bodies, while other normal citizens who were not sorcerers prior to the Culling Games became them after participating.

Later, Culling Games arcs saw the US Army invade Japan to hunt and capture various sorcerers. Jujutsu Kaisen also revealed this to be Kenjaku’s doing, having shown him meeting with United States government officials and cementing the invasion plans. Shortly thereafter, Yuki Tsukumo fought Kenjaku, unfortunately dying while fighting against him with Kenjaku himself surviving.

Last but certainly not least are the events of the chapters that directly precede Satoru Gojo being freed from the Prison Realm. The most significant events from this timeframe include Sukuna taking over Megumi’s body, Sukuna taking his bath and Megumi’s body, and Sukuna killing Tsumiki Fushiguro. Consequently, killing Tsumiki has seemingly sunk Megumi’s own soul too low beneath Sukuna’s to reclaim control over his body.

Other significant recent events include Sukuna’s original corpse being found, likely to play a major role in upcoming issues, and Kenjaku cementing the Culling Game’s ending parameters. Thankfully, Gojo will be around for whatever important developments occur from here on out, having successfully been freed.

Follow along for more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes