Jujutsu Kaisen fan brings Gojo Satoru's sister to life, and it's mind-boggling

Following Satoru Gojo's death in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, fans were left disappointed as they expected the Strongest Sorcerer to win the fight against the King of Curses. However, through some twist of fate, Sukuna managed to chop Gojo into two.

Over two weeks after Gojo Satoru passed away, one anime fan on YouTube named @pavelover posted a three-part Jujutsu Kaisen fan story as YouTube Shorts. It featured the YouTuber's original character, Sumiko Gojo, who was seemingly Satoru Gojo's younger sister.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a fan story.

Jujutsu Kaisen fan story showcases Sumiko Gojo and her abilities

Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

The three-part Jujutsu Kaisen fan story started with Sumiko Gojo joining Jujutsu High as a new sorcerer. While she lacked the Six Eyes, similar to Satoru Gojo, she also inherited her clan's Limitless Technique.

However, unlike Satoru, her ability allowed her to envelop objects or people with Limitless. This unique twist allowed her to get control over objects or people, or even shield them in a crisis.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime (Image via MAPPA)

The story then saw Satoru Gojo bring Sumiko to a training ground, where he challenged her to move 10 sizable boulders next to each other in under 20 seconds. After numerous relentless efforts, Sumiko succeeded in the challenge by channeling her inner strength.

Satoru was obviously proud of her and believed that Sumiko was ready for her first Cursed Battle. As part of it, Satoru brought her to an eerie abandoned house brimming with Cursed Energy.

Sumiko Gojo as seen in the fan story on YouTube (Image via YouTube/@pavelover)

Immediately upon entering the house, Sumiko was attacked by three curses, but she managed to defeat two of them. Following that, she defeated the third curse through hand-to-hand combat and a Limitless bubble.

Just as it seemed like Sumiko had won the battle, another Curse, who was far stronger than the rest, appeared. The Curse was close to killing her when Sumiko managed to shape her Limitless into a blade and pierced the Curse's chest.

Sumiko Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen fan story on YouTube (Image via YouTube/@pavelover)

With that, the Curse dissolved, allowing Sumiko to stand victorious. This battle also proved that Sumiko had a good prowess of the Limitless technique.

After witnessing his sister's potential in incorporating the Limitless technique with hand-to-hand combat, Satoru decided to bring Sumiko to Kota, a retired Jujutsu Sorcerer, for training. Considering that Kota was quite old, Sumiko did not expect him to be strong, however, she could not land a single punch on him.

Sumiko Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen fan story on YouTube (Image via YouTube/@pavelover)

Despite his diminished powers, Kota managed to flawlessly counter her every move. This made Sumiko realize that she had a long way before she could match Kota's skills.

Overall, it was a humbling experience for Sumiko as she understood that true mastery of Cursed Energy did not lie in power, but in technique and finesse. Upon realizing this, Sumiko began her long and rigorous journey toward becoming a well-rounded and formidable Jujutsu sorcerer.

Following the release of the third part, fans praised @pavelover for his story-writing and hoped that he would release more YouTube Shorts centering on the character.

