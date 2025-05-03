Jujutsu Kaisen fan delivers the "most creative Gojo cosplay yet" per community

Jujutsu Kaisen has undoubtedly become a world phenomenon with its dark fantasy theme featuring sorcery, Curses, and unforgettable characters. The most recognized name of the franchise is likely Gojo Satoru. Mentor to protagonist Yuji Itadori, the Six Eyes was an instant hit with fans when the manga was released. The anime only elevated his status as the most-loved character from there.

Ad

Everything, from his character design to his abilities and techniques stretching to his cocky yet confident attitude, seemed to draw in fans by the millions. Now, with the manga concluded and the anime's third season due to release, fans keep the hype alive through various means. Among these means is cosplaying, and recently, one fan showed off the "most creative Gojo cosplay yet."

Jujutsu Kaisen admirer wows with creative Gojo Satoru cosplay

Ad

Trending

Social media user Personarose1 took to Reddit to showcase his rendition of a Gojo Satoru moment. This one was featured in Gojo's Past Arc, when Gojo and Geto arrived to pick up the Star Plasma Vessel, aka Riko Amanai. Just then, they are attacked, and Gojo comes face-to-face with a member of Q, Bayer. As part of the attack, Gojo was surrounded, and knives were thrown at him.

But due to his Infinity, the knives stop a couple of inches short of his face, an unbothered look on the white-haired sorcerer's face. This becomes one among many iconic moments featuring the Six Eyes then one. Now, Personarose1 went on to recreate this scene, and it was quite accurate, to say the least. Thus, he earned praise for it being the "most creative Gojo cosplay yet."

Ad

His outfit was very similar to Gojo's Jujutsu High uniform, a dark blue zip-up jacket with a high collar. Added to the look was the sorcerer's original pair of black sunglasses. Completing the look was the cosplayer holding a phone, as Gojo did in the scene, and knives circling his face. This served as a great portrayal of Infinity and leagues above Gojo was, even as a student.

Fans full of praise for accurate Gojo cosplay

Ad

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

The Jujutsu Kaisen community warmly welcomed the cosplayer's post on Reddit. Countless fans have put forth their renditions of their beloved characters and brought them to life in the most stunning ways. This time was no different, and it quickly garnered a lot of applause. Needless to say, the common consensus was that it was quite precise.

Ad

"Most creative Gojo cosplay yet" - a fan praised.

This particular was deemed "most creative," and many agreed. Attention to detail was present, and the text was brought as close to the original as possible. Accurate cosplaying anime characters is a tough task itself, and adding creativity to the mix is even more of a challenge. But here, it was pulled off quite effortlessly.

"It looks very good :3" - a user commented.

Ad

Fans commented on how good this cosplayer's version of Gojo was. After all, he did pick a scene that would generally be considerably difficult to recreate. This is especially true due to the presence of levitating knives and Gojo's character design. An important part of Gojo's look is his signature white hair, which can be a task to set up on its own.

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

"Good work on it. Looks very good!" - a Redditor wrote.

Ad

Others applauded the work put into the cosplay by its creator. As previously mentioned, Gojo's design is unique, and recreating it has proven to be a tedious task requiring one to be precise and careful in their work. Furthermore, additional editing was done to make the chosen scene look more accurate, again considering the levitating knives.

"I'd like him to play Miguel as well" - a netizen requested.

Ad

Lastly, one user went ahead and suggested that Personarose1 attempt to cosplay Miguel as well. Miguel was a Jujutsu sorcerer who sided with Geto during the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons. There, he fought Gojo and could barely hold him off before fleeing the scene. Much later in the manga, Miguel aids Yuji and company against Sukuna. Given how well Gojo was done, Miguel's cosplay will also likely be afforded the justice it deserves.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More