Jujutsu Kaisen fans actually love Gege, and the upcoming break proves it

Jujutsu Kaisen has been among the top series in the dark fantasy genre in the last few years with its engaging storyline, profound character development as well as splendid combat sequences. Gege Akutami's ingenuity and narrative abilities form the core is what makes this particular work loved so much; however, these same qualities have also attracted criticism from some fans.

As the Jujutsu Kaisen manga nears a crucial juncture in its story, Akutami recently announced he would take time off work for health reasons. This news has caused various responses among fans – while some offer unlimited support for the author and wish him a speedy recovery, others find it ironic that after criticizing his plot development theory they now realize they love him even more than ever before.

Gege Akutami’s health and Jujutsu Kaisen manga’s hiatus

Expand Tweet

Trending

Gege Akutami stunned Jujutsu Kaisen fans by declaring that after chapter 262, there will be a two-week break before continuing with the manga. This move was necessitated by his ongoing health concerns which apparently hamper him from producing top-notch content as expected of the popular series.

Accompanying this announcement were spoilers for chapter 262, showing it is going to have only seven pages, unlike other normal episodes that go up to ten times longer than this. Fans’ worry about Akutami’s condition increased even more following these unforeseen circumstances since they fear he might be overworking himself to meet tight deadlines set for publishing each part.

Jujutsu Kaisen fandom proves they silently root for Gege Akutami

Gege Akutami would be taking a two-week break from the manga (Image via Gege Akutami)

Jujutsu Kaisen manga hiatus lays bare its followers’ connection with Gege Akutami. Despite the series being highly criticized over its storytelling direction, especially for killing characters beloved by fans, namely Satoru Gojo and Choso among others, at no point did they turn their backs on him instead showing their support towards his recovery.

"Hope he gets better soon," a fan said.

"Praying for a speedy recovery for GOAT Gege. Hopefully it doesn’t get to serious," another fan wished him good health.

"It's insane that even sick he still needs to draw the chapter, no wonder mangakas are always having health issues. Working sick is like the top 5 worst things ever. Get well soon gege. Health always comes first," said a fan.

As soon as it was announced that there was going to be a stoppage in production due to his ill health, social media platforms were awash with messages from within Jujutsu Kaisen fandom sending well wishes. Many people acknowledged the fact that Gege might have been under a lot of pressure and therefore needs some time off work for him to have some rest and thus get better something he should not hesitate doing.

"Hope he gets well soon,"a concerned fan said.

"It would be awesome if, Jump permitting, he could take off how ever long he has to to feel better. I get sinus infections multiple times a year so I know how debilitating it can be to have to work while not being able to properly breathe or sit up straight. Get well Gege," said a fan while wishing for a speedy recovery.

"Although he hurts my feelings every week, I hope he gets well soon," another fan said.

These kinds of sentiments have been shared by numerous others who also added how much they love his artistry, and hope that he returns soon stronger and healthier to continue writing their manga.

Final thoughts

Kento Nanami is Akutami's favorite character (Image via MAPPA)

The true character of any fandom is revealed during times of hardship, and nothing shows this statement to be more accurate than what has recently happened among Jujutsu Kaisen fans after they came out in large numbers to support their author when he needed them most.

A change in the mindset of the fan base demonstrates how much the supporters of the series adore and honor Akutami. This is despite their conflicting views regarding where the plot should go. It proves how influential the author’s creation is, with such depth on people’s lives while reading.

Related links: