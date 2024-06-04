Is Kusakabe dead in Jujutsu Kaisen? Status explained

In the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, Atsuya Kusakabe emerges as a captivating figure. This dark fantasy tale is known for its intricate storytelling and intense battles. It introduces Kusakabe as a jujutsu sorcerer revered for his unwavering adhe­rence to principles and his e­xceptional swordsmanship skills.

As the ongoing conflict against Sukuna, the King of Curses, unfolds, Kusakabe's pivotal role in this epic saga has been both dramatic and revelatory. It has unveiled his remarkable strengths and vulnerabilities. Kusakabe exemplifies the­ ideal disciplined warrior. His steadfast commitme­nt to rules sets him apart, demonstrating an unyie­lding resolve that commands respect.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Kusakabe's role against Sukuna

Ryomen Sukuna (Image via MAPPA)

Kusakabe's first significant contribution was when he used his New Shadow Style: Simple Domain to protect Hiromi Higuruma from Sukuna's relentless slashes. Kusakabe vowed to defend Higuruma with his life, as Higuruma's cursed technique would be one of the most effective ways to defeat Sukuna. Despite his fear of the special-grade curse, Kusakabe demonstrated his courage and commitment to the cause.

When Sukuna was granted the authority to merge with Tengen, Kusakabe was in despair. He knew that such an outcome would be worse than Sukuna merely existing as a monster within Japan's borders. However, Kusakabe did not give up. He and Takuma Ino, went over the preparations to have Maki Zenin retrieve the Split Soul Katana, enter Yuta Okkotsu's domain, and launch a surprise attack on Sukuna while his guard was down.

Atsuya Kusakabe as shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

During the subsequent confrontation, Kusakabe and Takuma attempted to surprise Sukuna. However, the King of Curses quickly dispatched Takuma and prevented Kusakabe from striking him with Nanami's cursed tool. Realizing that he was the last one standing, Kusakabe activated his New Shadow Style: Evening Moon Sword Drawing. This intercepted Sukuna's incoming slashes, including one launched without any hand signs.

Kusakabe then went on the offensive, piling the pressure on Sukuna. He reflected on his reasons for fighting, including his debt to the late Masamichi Yaga, who had helped Kusakabe's younger sister. Knowing that his students and Miwa would be killed if he fled, Kusakabe resolved to finish the fight with Sukuna, even if it meant sacrificing himself.

Kusakabe's situation as of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261

Mei Mei as shown in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

After Sukuna's brutal attack on Kusakabe, the situation seemed dire. However, Larue and Ui Ui's timely intervention prevented Sukuna from delivering a fatal blow. Ui Ui, using his teleportation abilities, rescued Kusakabe, presumably transporting them back to the safety of Jujutsu headquarters.

This rescue operation not only saved Kusakabe's life but also provided a brief respite amidst the chaos. Kusakabe's survival, though precarious, meant that he could potentially recover and continue to contribute to the ongoing battle against Sukuna and other threats. His current status remains uncertain, but his escape from immediate death hints at the possibility of future involvement in the series' critical events.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Kusakabe's powers, explained

Kusakabe uses Simple Domain: Hazy Moon (Image via MAPPA)

Despite not possessing an innate technique, Kusakabe is a respected grade 1 sorcerer and a master swordsman of the New Shadow Style. His overall skill is highly regarded, with Mei Mei stating that he is the only grade 1 sorcerer to reach that rank without an innate technique.

Kusakabe's main strength lies in his mastery of the New Shadow Style, which requires precise control of his cursed energy. He can cast Simple Domain, an anti-domain technique that neutralizes a Domain Expansion's barrier and disables its sure-hit effect. This allowed him to weaken Sukuna's cursed techniques, reducing the damage from his slashes.

Panda and Kusakabe (Image via MAPPA)

Kusakabe's Batto Sword Drawing technique coats his blade in cursed energy and rotates it around the blade, dramatically increasing its drawing speed. His Evening Moon Sword Drawing activates a Simple Domain that enhances his cursed energy output and slightly weakens any cursed techniques that enter the domain. Kusakabe can also use Hazy Moon to recreate part of a broken blade with cursed energy.

Final thoughts

Kusakabe during the Shibuya Incident arc (Image via MAPPA)

The destiny of Kusakabe remains unclear, but his courageous actions against the formidable Sukuna have­ solidified his significance in the Jujutsu Kaisen realm. As a skilled sorcerer who has confronted the fearsome King of Curses and emerged victorious, Kusakabe's future role in the ongoing conflict captures the rapt attention of fans.

With his vast arse­nal of abilities and unwavering resolve to safeguard his comrades, Kusakabe's enduring presence in the narrative is eagerly anticipated. Undoubtedly, the resolution of his current perilous situation will hold profound consequences, shaping the unfolding events in profound ways.

