Jujutsu Kaisen fans compare Maki to Yami Sukehiro after his backstory is teased in Black Clover chapter 341

Jujutsu Kaisen fans were given a particularly enjoyable surprise this week upon the official release of Black Clover chapter 341. The events of chapter 341 saw Yami Ichika, the younger sister of Yami Sukehiro, reveal that the Black Bulls’ Captain allegedly massacred his entire clan as a child.
Unsurprisingly, this Black Clover chapter 341 reveal has seen many Jujutsu Kaisen fans crawl out of the woodwork to take their shot at the other series’ fandom. It seems that this latest reveal on Yami Sukehiro’s character has reignited this long-standing war between two of the best new-gen shonen series.
Black Clover chapter 341 sees Jujutsu Kaisen fan base collect on their receipts with jabs at Maki redirected at Yami Sukehiro
The latest heated debate between the two anime fandoms comes from the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom as a result of Black Clover chapter 341, with the latter’s fanbase being the other debate party. Chapter 341’s release actually started the debate due to the reveal that Yami Sukehiro massacred his entire clan, similar to Maki Zenin’s massacring her entire clan.
When Maki did end up killing off the Zenin clan, Black Clover fans began teasing her heavily for essentially being a clone of Naruto’s Itachi Uchiha. For those unaware, one of Itachi’s most famous feats in the Naruto series is being responsible for killing the entire Uchiha clan to save his younger brother Sasuke.
With Jujutsu Kaisen often finding itself at odds with its new-gen contemporary, the opposing fan base jumped at the opportunity to tear down Maki’s character. Many argued that this reduction of her character to a typical shonen trope, which can be likened to previous works, resulted in her becoming a joke.
However, Black Clover chapter 341 seems to have flipped the script in this narrative incredibly so. Additionally, Black Clover chapter 341 sees Yami Sukehiro more so likened to Itachi Uchiha than Maki Zenin is, thanks to him apparently sparing his younger sister. Maki at least spared no one who was still alive in the Zenin clan (save Megumi Fushiguro, who is technically not a Zenin) at the time of her massacre.
Furthermore, Maki and Itachi’s reasons for killing their clans are incredibly different.
Itachi killed the Uchiha clan off in order to prevent them instigating a coup, which would negatively affect the village they lived in. Maki, meanwhile, killed the Zenin clan because it was kill or be killed, with the clans intent to kill her made undeniably clear prior to the massacre.
In a particularly interesting turn of events, Naruto fans are also getting involved in the debate, teasing both series for trying to copy one of their series’ most popular characters. While there are definitely differences between all three, the similarities they share are most definitely undeniable, even if not uniformly clear.
Some fans, however, argue that no one character is copying another, and that all three are playing into a classic shonen anime and manga trope. Indeed, there are many manga series which play with the “lone survivor” trope in one way or another, whether the survivor is responsible for their group’s death or not.
Hunter x Hunter’s Kurapika is a perfect example of this, hailing from the Kurta clan which was hunted down and killed for their scarlet eyes. Now, Kurapika finds himself the lone survivor, hell bent on getting revenge for his brethren.
Additionally, Naruto creator, author, and illustrator Masashi Kishimoto may have even “stolen” the red eyes of the Sharingangan from Kurapika as well.
Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.