Jujutsu Kaisen fans lose their mind as Yuta Okkotsu returns in season 2 finale

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale has finally aired, and the entire fanbase has plenty of reasons to enjoy the episode. The final episode of the second season did a great job in covering the entire Shibuya Incident arc of the series. The finale also ended on a cliffhanger, with Yuji Itadori seemingly attracting the attention of various Cursed Spirits.

However, the highlight of the episode was Yuta Okkotsu. Yuta, who was once shy and timid, is a confident Jujutsu sorcerer who still shows a lot of empathy to people around him. He managed to save a small child from being devoured by a Cursed Spirit.

His entry had the entire fanbase hyped, and netizens took to platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) and Reddit to share their opinions on the same. Let's take a look at some of the reactions Jujutsu Kaisen fans shared on X.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta Okkotsu has the entire fanbase hyped beyond measure

Yuta’s entrance in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale was perfect. Just when the little child was about to get eaten, Yuta miraculously saved her from the Cursed Spirit. He also ensured that the child wasn’t scared of him, and put on a smile to ensure that she would feel safer.

He also stayed with the child while Rika killed the Cursed Spirit immediately. This sequence was talked about by the entire fanbase, and fans’ reactions gave us an idea of why Yuta Okkotsu is so popular.

Given the unique language that the internet follows, the comments section was filled with “let him cook” phrases. This was a clear indication that Yuta was the highlight of this episode. Despite receiving barely any screen time in the final episode of season 2, he still managed to receive the spotlight.

From an animator’s standpoint, this is a great example of utilizing minimal screen time to make an impactful scene.

Fans also seemed to have given Yuta Okkotsu a new name. Netizens flooded the comments section with “King” for what he had done in the episode. In the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, Yuta managed to do quite well while assuming the role of a protagonist. In this case, he has managed to retain the high expectations that fans had for him and managed to win the hearts of fans all over again.

There was another interesting set of comments that one could see in this post. It was as though fans were trying to convince the creator, Gege Akutami, that they didn’t like Yuta Okkotsu. At face value, this doesn’t make sense. The reason why fans are commenting, “we hate Yuta” is because Gege Akutami seems to be killing characters that fans have come to love.

This is a clear indication that they do not want Yuta Okkotsu to also be killed in the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Final Thoughts

Aside from the entry, Yuta’s role in the third season will be monumental. This is another reason why fans were happy to see their favorite character return on screen. The higher-ups have given him an order to kill Yuji Itadori immediately, and it will be interesting to see how things pan out.

Stay tuned for more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.