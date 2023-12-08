Jujutsu Kaisen fans can't move on from Gojo's 250,000 yen shirt in episode 44

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 44 majorly focused on the two-on-one fight between Jujutsu Sorcerers Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo and Cursed Spirit Mahito. However, the episode began with a flashback scene that saw Nobara mistakenly spilling coffee on Gojo's 250,000 yen shirt and fans couldn't get enough of it.

The previous episode saw Mahito's clone leading Nobara to the original Mahito's location. There, the original Mahito managed to touch Nobara's face, activating his Cursed Technique Idle Transformation. With that, the Cursed Spirit blasted Nobara's face in front of Yuji, leaving her with an empty eyesocket.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans obsess over Gojo's expensive shirt scene

Jujutsu Kaisen, episode 44, opened with Nobara, Megumi, and Yuji seemingly having some snacks while drinking coffee. During this, Nobara mistakenly spilled her coffee on Gojo's shirt that Ijichi had given them to safeguard. After their attempts to clean the stain failed, Nobara tried to play it off, stating that the shirt might be cheap. Hence, she asked Megumi to look it up.

Surprisingly, the shirt was very expensive and was priced at 250,000 yen. This shocked Nobara and Yuji, while Megumi remained unfazed. Soon after, Gojo entered the room to collect the shirt. That's when Nobara and Yuji stuffed it inside Megumi's uniform. Even Gojo was baffled by what he was witnessing. However, Yuji and Nobara could not keep themselves from laughing and pulled the shirt out of Megumi's uniform to Gojo's astonishment.

From the scene, it became very evident to Jujutsu Kaisen fans that Satoru Gojo was rich. The fact that he bought a plain white shirt worth 250,000 yen just proved how comfortable he was with money.

That's the reason why even when Yuji Itadori pulled out the stained shirt from Megumi's uniform, he wasn't as shocked as fans would have expected him to be. Instead, he just seemed surprised at learning that his shirt had been ruined.

From the scene, Jujutsu Kaisen fans were even able to understand that Megumi knew how rich Gojo was. From a young age, he had been under Gojo's care. Thus, fans believe that Gojo must have spoiled him in the past, which is why he wasn't fazed after learning the shirt's price.

Megumi Fushiguro knowing how rich Gojo was also could be the reason why he did not worry about the shirt getting stained in the first place. After the shirt was stained, Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi tried cleaning the stain by dabbing it. While Yuji and Nobara carefully tried to clean the stain, Megumi kept dabbing at an area of the shirt that was unstained.

With that, it was very evident that Megumi knew that Gojo would not be angry at them for ruining his shirt.

That said, some Jujutsu Kaisen fans were slightly disappointed by the scene. In the manga, after trying to dab the stain clean, Yuji held the shirt for Nobara to inspect it. Meanwhile, in the anime, the shirt remained placed on the table.

Fans believed that MAPPA had stolen their opportunity to compare Gojo's torso size in comparison to Yuji's during the scene. If Yuji had held the shirt in his hands in the anime, fans could have witnessed the difference in size between the teacher and the student. Thus, the Jujutsu Kaisen fans decided to treasure the manga panel.

