Jujutsu Kaisen gives Miguel a win no one sorcerer has every achieved

Throughout the entire publication of Jujutsu Kaisen, series creator, author, and illustrator Gege Akutami has gone out of his way to emphasize two sorcerers as standing above all others. These are, of course, the strongest sorcerer in history, Ryomen Sukuna, and the strongest sorcerer of today, Satoru Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen's story also heavily protects both in accordance with their respective titles, with each rarely, if ever, losing a fight throughout the series' publication. This eventually culminated in a matchup between them in recent months, which ended with Sukuna victorious over Gojo.

However, Gojo's defeat eventually led to the appearance of an old adversary of his in the fight against Sukuna, this being none other than Miguel Oduol. While Miguel is still involved in the fight with Sukuna, and a victor hasn't quite been decided yet, the African sorcerer has already received quite a claim to fame just by going up against Sukuna in the first place.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Miguel gets a truly irreplicable feat following the death of Satoru Gojo

Miguel's win, explained

During the events of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel story, fans saw Miguel go toe-to-toe with Satoru Gojo, giving the Six Eyes sorcerer some trouble during their fight. While Gojo proved victorious in the end, recent flashbacks from the mainline series have emphasized that he nevertheless viewed Miguel as a legitimate threat for various reasons.

Fans also recently received an in-depth explanation of Miguel's Cursed Technique and how synergistic his Cursed Technique is with his overall physiology. More specifically, the "buffs and debuffs," which his Cursed Technique throws out, help to level the playing field between him and other sorcerers, at which point his physical strength is enough to win him the battle most of the time.

Jujutsu Kaisen's recent chapters demonstrated this when Miguel went against Sukuna and came out of it alive and without any apparent and serious injuries as far as fans currently know. In other words, Miguel is now the only sorcerer known to have fought Gojo and Sukuna and come out of each of their respective battles alive.

While there is a bit of a caveat to the Sukuna battle, considering Miguel only entered the fight once Sukuna was severely weakened, it is nevertheless still an impressive accolade. Likewise, Miguel also fought a fresh Gojo. And while he used his clan's Cursed Technique-nullifying Black Rope against Gojo, his survival of their fight is nevertheless impressive.

The accolade is also impressive due to the fact that it continues to distinguish Miguel as being in a different class altogether from other Japanese sorcerers in the series. While his physiology played a major role in this, ignoring the role his skill as a sorcerer played in his fight against Gojo would be criminal to do.

Thus, Miguel continues to be emphasized as a unique and special case within the world of Akutami's series, thanks to this key accolade and how unique of a sorcerer he is. However, it remains to be seen if he can help bring home the win against Sukuna, assuming he doesn't flee the battlefield as he's currently attempting to convince Larue to do with him.

