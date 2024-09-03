Jujutsu Kaisen highlights how much Gojo truly cared about his students in Chapter 268

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 was released on September 2, 2024, and the chapter Itadori delivered Gojo's last message for his Megumi and Nobara. While this yet again proved how much the Honored One cared for his students, his words for Nobara were pretty controversial, as he told Nobara about the whereabouts of her mother.

The Honored One's relationship with his parents has been highlighted by the author in the character's booklet. The sorcerer's parents are not strong compared to him, due to which they couldn't involve themselves with the Honored One's education, thus growing distant. The Jujutsu High teacher, despite having a flawed family, went out of his way to look for one of his students' parents.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Trending

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring Gojo's care for his students

Nobara's reaction to Gojo's letter (Image via Shueisha)

After the demise of Ryomen Sukuna, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 saw Nobara and Yuji planning a surprise for Megumi, but they were busted as Megumi woke up early. The three then caught up to the current situation, and Yuji pulled out two letters for Megumi and Nobara, which were from their teacher. As Yuji had already talked with Gojo, he didn't need a letter.

Megumi's letter showcased Gojo's dark humor as he revealed how he was the one who killed Megumi's father, Toji. However, Megumi took it pretty lightly and started laughing. Nobara's reaction to her letter was pretty interesting because she was furious after reading it.

The letter revealed the whereabouts of her mother, something the female sorcerer wasn't very fond of knowing. However, this revealed how much the Honored One cared for his students.

Nobara's reaction to the letter indicated that she could have a fight with her mother, which could be due to her leaving for Tokyo. Gojo could be aware of this and find her mother so that they could resolve their issues. This becomes even more prominent considering the relationship the Honored One had with his parents was a flawed one.

Expand Tweet

A fan asked Gege Akutami about Gojo's relationship with his parents in the official Gojo Satoru booklet of Jujutsu Kaisen and whether his parents were well-known sorcerers. The author replied by stating that the sorcerer's parents were people of high standing in Jujutsu society because they were the parents of the strongest sorcerer of the present.

However, they were not as powerful when compared to their son, and due to their son's rapid progress in society, they couldn't bond with him or become a part of his life, thus becoming distant. Compared to this, Gojo going out of his way to find Nobara's mother proved how much the sorcerer loved his students and wanted them to have a great life.

The first encounter between Megumi and Gojo (Image via MAPPA)

Not only Nobara, but in the past, Gojo did everything for Itadori and Megumi so that they could live proper life. After killing Toji, Gojo accepted his enemy's request and took Megumi to Jujutsu High instead of handing him over to the Zenin clan so that he could become a commendable sorcerer.

Moreover, after Itadori became the vessel of the most dangerous cursed spirit in the history of Jujutsu, Gojo stepped in and saved him from getting executed by standing for him in front of the Jujutsu High executives.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback