Jujutsu Kaisen: Higuruma injures Sukuna in a way Gojo never could

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 spoilers came out and delivered the demise of one of the most fan favorites and most promising characters of the series. Higuruma and his cursed technique were being built up to be a genuine threat to Sukuna, and it was proved in chapter 247 that Higuruma managed to actually cut Sukuna with his executioner sword.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 will officially be released on January 5, 2024. This chapter mainly emphasized the threat that the Executioner sword possessed towards Sukuna while also delivering the death of Higuruma and further tipping Yuji towards yet another breaking point.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Higuruma's sword will be the final weapon against Sukuna

Chapter 247 takes a dramatic turn as Higuruma, a character that has been repeatedly compared to Gojo, executes a plan that culminates in a significant injury to Sukuna. The Executioner Sword, a potent cursed technique in Higuruma's arsenal, pierces Sukuna's hand, promising a fatal outcome.

However, Sukuna nonchalantly slices off his own pierced hands and somehow fends off the guaranteed kill effect of the sword. This pivotal moment underscores a remarkable feat achieved by Higuruma. Sukuna's deliberate act of subverting a cursed technique stood in stark contrast to his fight with Gojo, where he met all of the latter's attacks head-on while Gojo wasn't able to make Sukuna dodge even a single attack of his.

Higuruma's success in inflicting a significant injury on Sukuna introduces a strategic element that diverges from the brute force employed by Gojo. Although Higuruma manages to get quite a bit of the spotlight in the chapter, Sukuna swiftly eliminates him with a flurry of slashes. Higuruma's executioner sword then finds itself in Yuji's hands, and the chapter officially ends with the beginning of a one-on-one Yuji vs. Sukuna fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen's enthralling battles have captivated fans, and the showdown between Gojo and Sukuna has achieved iconic status, sparking discussions and viral trends on platforms like Twitter. In this epic clash, Gojo threw everything at Sukuna—unleashing multiple Hollow Purples, Red and Blue techniques, relentless Black Flashes, powerful punches, and even his formidable Domain Expansion.

Sukuna's approach against Gojo was notably straightforward—he endured, absorbing each attack head-on, displaying an incredible capacity to tank the relentless assault while also somewhat making a mockery of Gojo. Although Sukuna appeared battered and bruised throughout his fight with Gojo, the former never made an actual attempt at dodging or subverting Gojo's attacks and met almost all of those attacks head-on.

This essentially served as a reminder of the genuine threat that Higuruma's executioner sword possesses, since the executioner sword is the only technique that Sukuna has consciously dodged and subverted.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247, Higuruma's Executioner Sword pierced Sukuna's hand, yet the King of Curses defied the sword's guaranteed lethality by severing his limb. This strategic maneuver reveals Sukuna's adaptability and a conscious effort to avoid succumbing to Higuruma's fatal technique.

While Higuruma met his demise at the hands of Sukuna in chapter 247, he did manage to give the Executioner Sword to Yuji. With Yuji's superior battle IQ and experience, the sword may end up becoming a more potent weapon, raising anticipation for the possibility of Sukuna's severe injury or demise.