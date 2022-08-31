Jujutsu Kaisen: Introducing too many new characters may be Gege Akutami's downfall

When series author and illustrator Gege Akutami first started Jujutsu Kaisen’s string of Culling Game arcs, one of the most celebrated aspects was the introduction of ancient sorcerers. It allowed fans to meet entirely new characters from a different period while also seeing just how powerful the jujutsu world of old was.

However, for many Jujutsu Kaisen fans, the novelty and luster of meeting several new characters in each arc quickly wore off. This is especially true since, as of now, it seems Akutami has no plans to continue involving any of these new characters in future Jujutsu Kaisen storylines.

Now, fans are questioning whether or not Akutami’s reliance on and introduction of side characters could be his fatal flaw as a mangaka. Follow along as this article thoroughly discusses whether or not introducing too many new characters in Jujutsu Kaisen may be Gege Akutami’s downfall.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s side-character conundrum may be detracting more from current storyline than it adds

The problem

🚀 r©kid @rockid_meezy



Jujutsu Kaisen is a great series, but all of these one off battles from the culling game are too far removed from the characters I care about and too quick to develop any meaningful interest in all of these random side characters



#JujutsuKaisen194 UNPOPULAR OPINIONJujutsu Kaisen is a great series, but all of these one off battles from the culling game are too far removed from the characters I care about and too quick to develop any meaningful interest in all of these random side characters UNPOPULAR OPINIONJujutsu Kaisen is a great series, but all of these one off battles from the culling game are too far removed from the characters I care about and too quick to develop any meaningful interest in all of these random side characters#JujutsuKaisen194 https://t.co/X0cBwIjEsu

Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of Shueisha’s most consistently good series since its serialization began. After finding its way and beginning its first major arcs, the series has only maintained a consistent quality, which has seemingly been immutable up to contemporary issues.

However, the Culling Game arcs and the plethora of side characters they introduced have begun wearing on fans. Initial hits such as Hiromi Higuruma, Ryu Ishigori, and the much more recent Hajime Kashimo have helped to make the appearance of such characters more enjoyable.

However, not every character introduced has resonated with fans, and even fewer have become anything close to memorable, beloved characters. Fans have therefore begun to theorize that Akutami is attempting to do too much by constantly working on new side characters, whereas focusing on the series’ main cast would make fans just as happy, if not happier.

Dre Never Broke Again @stephwrld2 @fracturz @Jujutsu_Kaisen_ nah they try to prioritize side characters to much which isn’t good because it takes a lot a way from the real MC of the story you literally go like 15+ chapters without seeing the mc to see side characters but you’ll see you might like it i personally don’t @fracturz @Jujutsu_Kaisen_ nah they try to prioritize side characters to much which isn’t good because it takes a lot a way from the real MC of the story you literally go like 15+ chapters without seeing the mc to see side characters but you’ll see you might like it i personally don’t

It's an interesting conundrum, and there are most definitely layers to fans' issues with the approach. One major aspect is that many of the characters introduced aren't flushed out, being given very shallow characterizations before their 15 minutes. Exceptions to this include Higuruma and Kashimo, but no others have been on their level.

Fans are also citing issues that, even when Akutami does develop one of these new side characters well, he portrays them in a manner that suggests a one-and-done appearance. Higuruma is easily the biggest offender here, seemingly walking away from Yuji for good after their confrontation despite being one of the most beloved side characters yet.

Now, fans are nearing their wits' end with the Sakurajima Colony arc introducing two more side characters. In an arc that should have focused on Maki (and Noritoshi Kamo, to a much lesser degree), fans are again learning about two new side characters who'll come in and save the day.

T. @ChiziteremO



HxH

Jujutsu Kaisen

And worst of all, Demon slayer(Tanjiro is useless)



Could never be my GOAT. The world trembles for Eren. Literally. Sugoi 👑 @playboisugoi Name the anime Name the anime https://t.co/gqZnCVZGfq Lmaoo. I hate animes like this. Where the Main character doesn't really impact the plot as much and the side characters have greater influence.HxHJujutsu KaisenAnd worst of all, Demon slayer(Tanjiro is useless)Could never be my GOAT. The world trembles for Eren. Literally. twitter.com/playboisugoi/s… Lmaoo. I hate animes like this. Where the Main character doesn't really impact the plot as much and the side characters have greater influence. HxHJujutsu KaisenAnd worst of all, Demon slayer(Tanjiro is useless)Could never be my GOAT. The world trembles for Eren. Literally. twitter.com/playboisugoi/s…

Such reliance on flashy tricks is concerning, especially within a story saga that some argue has already gone on for too long. Thankfully, the Culling Game arc era of Jujutsu Kaisen seems set to end once the Sakurajima Colony arc finally concludes.

However, the story's quality, philosophy, and overall feel could be forever changed thanks to Akutami's recent reliance on side characters. Fans could see a future for the series, which sees the core-cast philosophy of yesteryear thrown out the window in favor of the Culling Game saga's side-character-of-the-week approach.

For any author, especially those of a regularly serialized series, it can be challenging to break habits from arc to arc, with many mangakas falling into a formulaic approach. While Jujutsu Kaisen hadn't had an opportunity to fall into such trappings thus far, the Culling Game saga has certainly opened the door to that possibility.

While Gege Akutami hasn't quite hit a downslope yet, his choices in the series' next few arcs could be integral in deciding his future in the eyes of fans. The biggest challenge will be avoiding the temptation mentioned above to become formulaic with arcs, which many fans argue the Culling Game arcs already demonstrate.

However, their nature necessitates such an approach, making it unfair to judge Akutami currently in this story section. The future, however, will alert fans as to whether or not they should be concerned and prepare for the Jujutsu Kaisen author and illustrator's downfall.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das