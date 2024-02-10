Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Yuta's Copy inspired by Sharingan from Naruto? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 has recently leaked online, and there were more developments in Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori's battle with Ryomen Sukuna, which is probably the final showdown in the series. Be that as it may, something that stood out in this battle was not only the nature of Yuta's Domain Expansion but also the nature of the latter's Copy ability.

Since his introduction as the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0, Yuta has intrigued fans with his ability to copy any Cursed Technique that he sees. However, this ability has sparked comparisons to Naruto's Sharingan, as both abilities rely on the observation and imitation of techniques.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining if Yuta's Copy in Jujutsu Kaisen is inspired by Naruto's Sharingan

As of now, there is no confirmation or reference that Yuta Okkotsu's Copy ability in Jujutsu Kaisen is inspired by Naruto's Sharingan. It has never been established or confirmed by author Gege Akutami, and the reason why this question has been brought up in chapter 250 is that there is a panel of Yuta watching Sukuna's Cleave technique and then proceeding to copy it, much like the Sharingan works in Masashi Kishimoto's series.

However, it is worth pointing out that a shonen anime character seeing a technique and copying it perfectly is not something that started with Naruto. For example, author Akira Toriyama had characters like Ten Shin Han and Majin Buu who were capable of copying other people's techniques by just watching them, and, interestingly, the two of them copied the Kamehameha.

Focusing on the original topic, there is nothing that suggests that Yuta's ability was inspired by Naruto. It is not the first time this has happened, with Yuji Itadori's squad being compared to Team 7, since there are two loners with serious personalities (Megumi Fushiguro and Sasuke Uchiha), two senseis with white hair and covering at least one eye (Satoru Gojo and Kakashi Hatake), upbeat protagonists (Naruto and Yuji), and the female character (Nobara Kugisaki and Sakura Haruno).

Can Yuta defeat Sukuna?

Sukuna has been cornered by Yuta (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 showed that Yuta Okkotsu can give Sukuna a lot of work, with the former's Domain Expansion pushing the King of Curses against the wall. Of course, Sukuna has also been weakened, which is emphasized in the manga as he cannot use his Domain Expansion and Reverse Cursed Technique at the moment.

It seems that Yuta, along with the help of Rika and Yuji Itadori, could defeat Sukuna, at least based on how things are going, but author Gege Akutami is known for giving a lot of twists and turns, especially when it comes to his villains. Considering Sukuna's track record when fighting, he is capable of coming up with strategies and solutions to different challenges in battle, as was shown when he was fighting Satoru Gojo.

There is a very good chance that it would be Yuji Itadori or him alongside Yuta who would put an end to Sukuna at the moment. However, Jujutsu Kaisen is a series known for giving the main characters a lot of ordeals, so there is a very good chance that things can change in the coming chapters.

Final thoughts

There is no information that suggests that Yuta's Copy in Jujutsu Kaisen is inspired by Naruto's Sharingan. A shonen anime character learning a technique just by watching it is not a new concept and has been done time and time again in several series.