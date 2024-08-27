Jujutsu Kaisen: Major predictions for chapter 268 spoilers

Following Kugisaki Nobara’s shocking return in chapter 267, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are eagerly awaiting the official release of chapter 268 on Monday, September 2, 2024 at 12AM JST. Within, they hope to see protagonist Yuji Itadori all but defeat Ryomen Sukuna, hopefully setting up a brief focus on the latter’s origins before his ultimate demise.

Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for the next installment in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series are unavailable as of this article’s writing. These spoilers are likely to come out later on this week, now that the series’ break week is indeed over. However, the series’ spoiler process is also liable to go defunct at any time without warning, meaning there’s no certainty regarding if spoilers will come, let alone when.

That being said, there are aspects of and events within Jujutsu Kaisen’s upcoming official release which fans can likely count on being present even without verifiable spoilers. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that any significant Sukuna backstory is present in the issue, with the series likely to instead focus on Yuji all but defeating the King of Curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen likely to set up Sukuna’s defeat, near-death origin flashback in chapter 268

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 will likely open up with Sukuna reeling from the Black Flash which Yuji landed on him at the end of the previous installment. He’ll likely be sent tumbling backwards from the devastating impact, cursing his current situation and Yuji all the while. Sukuna will likely then offer some information as to the status of his and Megumi’s souls to the effect of emphasizing that he’s all but defeated by this point.

It’s here that some of the other sorcerers who were previously on the battlefield but haven’t been seen in a while, such as Maki Zen’in, will reappear to finish the job. This would build off of Nobara’s return and attack on Sukuna well, further setting up the King of Curses’ defeat as a group effort rather than coming down to just Yuji himself. Likewise, Maki specifically makes sense here for her connection to Megumi and wielding the Split Soul Katana.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 will likely see Sukuna defend against Maki and the others initially, but be overwhelmed by Yuji as a result of forgetting about him. This should all but defeat the King of Curses, who’ll be questioning if this is really how he goes out. Fans can expect Sukuna to enter a feverish, berserker-like mode at this point, trying to open his Domain Expansion with incredible force but being overwhelmed in the clash by Yuji.

Focus will likely shift briefly to Uraume and Kinji Hakari here, where the former will likely pause in their fight and look over towards Sukuna’s direction. They’re likely to be clearly worried here, while Hakari takes the opportunity to remind them of the words he said earlier regarding their win being guaranteed. Uraume’s response will likely be something to the effect of dealing with Hakari quickly so they can go help Sukuna before focus returns to Sukuna.

Now inside Yuji’s Domain Expansion yet again, it’s likely that Sukuna will feel his soul and likewise life being chipped away at by Yuji’s Cursed Technique and the Domain’s sure-hit effect. This will likely transition into Sukuna musing on his life and origins, barely beginning the flashback in the issue’s final panels and setting it up for the subsequent release.

