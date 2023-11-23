Jujutsu Kaisen manga gives the strongest Cursed Technique the greatest flaw

Jujutsu Kaisen manga introduced many formidable techniques, from Gojo's Infinity to Yuji Tsukumo's Star Rage. But Takaba's Comedian emerged as an unexpected powerhouse, swiftly claiming the title of the story's strongest. This distinction arose from the Comedian's unique ability, granting Takaba the unprecedented power to manipulate reality itself.

While fans marveled at this newfound prowess, a twinge of concern lingered—could Gege Akutami be risking narrative pitfalls by introducing yet another potentially overpowered character? Chapter 243's revelations, however, offered a fascinating turn in Takaba's role, unraveling the complexities of his powers during the confrontation with Kenjaku and revealing that Takaba's technique could not kill anyone.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga: Takaba's cursed technique cannot eliminate targets

Kenjaku as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Takaba's cursed technique, Comedian, stands out as one of the most formidable abilities in the series. Comparable to the likes of Gojo Satoru's Infinity and Yuki Tsukumo's Star Rage, Takaba's technique showcases the potential to one-shot special-grade cursed spirits, placing it on a level of unparalleled strength within the Jujutsu Kaisen manga universe.

The anticipation among fans regarding Takaba's role in the defeat of the notorious Kenjaku had reached its peak, given the reputation of his seemingly invincible cursed technique. However, in a surprising twist revealed in chapter 243, it became evident that despite its overwhelming power, Takaba's technique possesses a significant flaw—it cannot kill anyone.

Expand Tweet

This drawback inherently ties in with Takaba's character, as causing harm or death would require a morbid sense of humor that contradicts his playful and mischievous nature. The decision to impose this limitation on Takaba's cursed technique may serve multiple narrative purposes.

On the one hand, it ensures that Takaba does not become an overwhelmingly overpowered character, which could overshadow other aspects of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. On the other hand, it adds depth to Takaba's character, highlighting his abilities' ethical and moral boundaries.

The inability to cause harm aligns with Takaba's comedic persona, creating a compelling dichotomy between his immense power and the ethical constraints he adheres to.

Expand Tweet

Takaba's cursed technique had garnered a considerable reputation among fans, drawing parallels to the frequently encountered theme of reality manipulation in various franchises. The prospect of his ability to outright exterminate a target, if deemed humorous, was contemplated by many enthusiasts, though with the acknowledgment of the inherent contradiction it posed to Takaba's character.

Expand Tweet

However, Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 243 spoilers unveiled an unexpected turn of events as Takaba engaged in a stand-up comedy duel with Kenjaku. The outcome saw Kenjaku being decapitated by Yuta, who exploited the distraction provided by Takaba.

In the aftermath, Yuta confirmed that the plan all along was to incapacitate Kenjaku, with Takaba serving as a diversion. This revelation not only showcased the strategic application of Takaba's abilities but also underscored the inherent limitation of his cursed technique—it cannot be employed to take a life.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen manga's revelation about Takaba's Comedian technique adds a fascinating layer to his character. While the exact reason behind its inability to eliminate individuals remains undisclosed, it aligns with Takaba's good-natured personality.

Fans had previously said that Takaba might be the key to resurrecting Gojo, but now it might or might not be possible based on the actual specifics of Takaba's technique.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.