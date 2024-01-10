Jujutsu Kaisen manga sets Yuji up for one final power up (and this time from a family member)

Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 248 is eagerly anticipated for release on January 21, 2024. As the manga enters its final arc, major character deaths, including Gojo and Kashimo, have shocked readers. The current narrative is focusing on the sorcerers battling against Sukuna.

Notably, Choso, a beloved character, was impaled by Sukuna in the early stages of the fight and remains conspicuously absent from recent chapters. Fans, despite their affection for Choso, are now bracing for the imminent realization of a widely expected fate.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga: Choso's death will be the catalyst of Yuji's final evolution

Jujutsu Kaisen manga: Choso and Yuji as shown on the covers (Image via Covers)

While fans are hoping for Choso's survival till the end of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Gege Akutami's multiple Jump Festa 2023 illustrations may suggest otherwise. @Bai_Nesan on Twitter has intriguingly theorized that these artworks foreshadow Choso's impending demise, triggering a significant awakening in Yuji Itadori, intensifying the emotional narrative.

Fans have keenly observed Gege's pattern of creating Jump Festa arts for characters whose fate takes a dark turn shortly after. In the case of Nobara, two illustrations were released during Jump Festa 2022. Tragically, this was followed by her demise in the manga, causing speculation about a similar fate for another character, Choso.

Gege's multiple Jump Festa illustrations featuring Choso have fueled speculation that this may foreshadow a pivotal moment in the manga.

Chapter 247 concluded with the potential death of Higuruma, who ended up handing over the sword to Yuji. The subsequent chapter may witness Yuji attempting to use this sword against Sukuna, setting the stage for a brutal confrontation.

The theory unfolds with the possibility of Sukuna overpowering Yuji, leading to a critical moment where Choso intervenes to save his brother. This unexpected rescue could serve as a turning point, motivating Yuji to continue the fight against Sukuna. The subsequent battle becomes a joint effort between the two brothers, attempting to take down the formidable Cursed Spirit.

However, the theory suggests that Sukuna will prove resilient against their combined efforts. In a desperate move to save Yuji, Choso may employ a trump card—a binding vow limiting his cursed energy usage to enhance the impact of his poisonous blood. This sets the stage for a sacrificial moment, as Choso might unleash a final attack like some form of a blood-infused explosion to infuse his own blood into Sukuna.

The aftermath might end up being an explosion that catches Sukuna off guard, severely weakening him. Simultaneously, Choso's love for his brother becomes evident as the blood consumes Yuji, imparting him with enhanced abilities and access to Choso's techniques. This sacrifice, poetic in the face of Choso's tragic familial history, propels Yuji into a new realm of power.

The emotional depth of Choso's character arc reaches its zenith as he willingly sacrifices himself for the sake of his brother, leaving Yuji both empowered and heartbroken. This proposed narrative arc not only aligns with Gege's established patterns but also promises a poignant and impactful moment that could resonate with readers as the story progresses in Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Final thoughts

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen can anticipate an immersive continuation with the confirmed Season 3, which is set to adapt the Culling Games arc and is expected to be released in 2025. The Jujutsu Kaisen manga currently has a total of 247 chapters with a sense of uncertainty prevailing as Choso, impaled by Sukuna in chapter 246, remains absent in Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 247.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 will be released on January 21, 2024, and will be available for reading on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform.