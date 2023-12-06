Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka took inspiration from a cult-classic, and it's not Hunter X Hunter

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami has always been very vocal about how Hunter X Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho, both series written by Yoshihiro Togashi, were a huge influence on his work, and it can be seen in the battle system, choreographies, and even some characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.

However, a lot of people don't know that there was another big influence on Akutami's work. Fate/Zero, the popular anime franchise adapted by Ufotable, was another huge influence on Jujutsu Kaisen, and Akutami has gone on record to reveal this information.

It is a very interesting connection that a lot of people didn't see at first, but it is fair to say that Fate/Zero did influence what is arguably the most popular anime franchise in 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen and Fate/Zero.

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami reveals Fate/Zero is a huge influence in his work

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami has always been fairly vocal about the series which have influenced his work, with Hunter X Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho being arguably the most prominent. Suguru Geto, for example, was influenced by Yu Yu Hakusho's villain Shinobu Sensui, and he has also shared how Hunter X Hunter has shaped his work.

In comparison, Fate/Zero is a series that is not often brought up in these discussions, but it is also a major influence on Akutami's magnum opus. The author himself has mentioned it and even brought up Gilgamesh, the series's main antagonist, as his favorite character in that story, which can be viewed as a direct influence on Ryomen Sukuna, especially considering their roles as the strongest villain, their sadistic personalities, and how they both have a human they prefer (Megumi and Kirei, respectively).

Domain Expansions, a staple of Akutami's series, could also be compared to Fate/Zero's Reality Marbles, although it is fair to say that the former is a bit more accessible to the characters in the series compared to the latter.

There is also an argument to be made that Gilgamesh and Enkidu's friendship was a huge influence on Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo's, although that one can be left open for interpretations.

The series' nature as a shonen story

The main cast in the series (Image via MAPPA).

The interesting thing about Jujutsu Kaisen, especially when compared to most of its contemporaries, is the fact that it takes a lot of shonen tropes and manages to give them some twists and turns to keep the story interesting. This becomes particularly evident once the Shibuya Incident arc begins, kickstarting a long series of twists and surprises across the story.

This is a series where the protagonist's tortured new friend is not saved and doesn't join the team (Junpei), the main character is not the strongest nor wins every battle (Yuji Itadori), the cold, stoic rival doesn't get stronger or achieve his goal (Megumi Fushiguro), and the female main character doesn't make it past half the series (Nobara Kugisaki). All of these elements constantly keep the audience guessing what is going to happen next.

Akutami has always made a conscious effort to keep the stakes high and has never shown any fear of killing off important characters, which even got him in trouble when it came to Satoru Gojo's demise. However, that is also part of the series' charm and has made it a very popular franchise both in the manga and the anime.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of clear influences, but it is also a great example of developing a unique and successful identity, which is something that has been proven time and time again in Yuji Itadori's story. And Fate/Zero is an underrated influence in this franchise's development.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.