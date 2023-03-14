Jujutsu Kaisen officially makes a correction in how to kill Curses

Jujutsu Kaisen officially made a correction recently, which has cleared up some confusion among fans for the previous chapter. Mymura (@king_jin_woo), a reliable Twitter account, tweeted earlier on Tuesday, March 14, that Jujutsu Kaisen has fixed a word readers misunderstood.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a popular Japanese manga and anime series that has been gaining a lot of attention worldwide. With its unique storyline and well-designed characters, the series has become a favorite of many fans.

But there was some confusion among fans about how to kill curses on the show due to the different types of statements. However, the series has officially corrected the translation, which will clear up much confusion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen officially corrected a word that was misunderstood by readers

Myamura @king_jin_woo A Correction has been made in JJK Volume-22. An error from Chap-192 Page-1 where Gakuganji informs Kamo on how to kill a sorcerer



ERROR:

To prevent Sorcerer from turning into Curse after death, you must kill them with "JUJUTSU"



Correction:

J̶u̶j̶u̶t̶s̶u̶ -> Cursed Energy A Correction has been made in JJK Volume-22. An error from Chap-192 Page-1 where Gakuganji informs Kamo on how to kill a sorcerer ERROR: To prevent Sorcerer from turning into Curse after death, you must kill them with "JUJUTSU"Correction:J̶u̶j̶u̶t̶s̶u̶ -> Cursed Energy https://t.co/JCtoULjNIV

According to a tweet from Mymura (@king_jin_woo), the correction was made in Jujutsu Kaisen volume 22. It was an error from the first page of chapter 192, where Gakuganji informs Kamo on how to kill a sorcerer. The error translation said,

"To prevent a sorcerer from turning into a curse after death, you must kill them with Jujutsu."

Here, "Jujutsu" was the error. It has now been corrected to "Cursed Energy."

So, now the correct translation means that "cursed energy" is needed when killing a sorcerer to prevent them from becoming a curse. There is no need for Jujutsu, which means "Cursed Technique."

Myamura @king_jin_woo So, Cursed Energy is enough while killing a sorcerer to prevent them from turning into a curse. No need of Jujutsu (Cursed Technique)

Weekly Chapter: Volume-22: So, Cursed Energy is enough while killing a sorcerer to prevent them from turning into a curse. No need of Jujutsu (Cursed Technique)Weekly Chapter: Volume-22: https://t.co/ELX1mJB9Ox

This correction clears up much confusion because, in the next scene of chapter 192, Maki thinks that she killed Naoya Zen'in by punching him to death. Since Maki has no Cursed energy, Naoya turns into a curse. Before the correction, the two scene theories were mismatched, but now the consistent statement makes perfect sense to everyone.

The official correction now lined up all the previous theories

Ángel ✨ @Doblekman



Viz translated the dialogue totally different creating a gigantic inconsistency. @king_jin_woo Fun fact: All the dialogue on Chapter192/Page1 comes from chapter 33.Viz translated the dialogue totally different creating a gigantic inconsistency. @king_jin_woo Fun fact: All the dialogue on Chapter192/Page1 comes from chapter 33. Viz translated the dialogue totally different creating a gigantic inconsistency. https://t.co/ao9ynpMLPF

This correction can be considered genuine for Gege Akutami's manga because in chapter 33, at the Tokyo Team meeting, Gakuganji told his team to kill Itadori. Still, everyone was confused because they thought Itadori was unkillable due to the possession of Sukuna. Later, Gakuganji cleared their confusion by saying that Itadori's previous death was self-inflicted.

Gakuganji then asked Kamo Noritoshi what needed to be done to kill the sorcerer. Kamo responded that a sorcerer had to be killed with cursed energy so that the sorcerer would not turn into a curse after death.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuTwts Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be crazy Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be crazy https://t.co/We7iLlHQ5r

Jujutsu Kaisen is a complex and intricate series, and such corrections are bound to happen occasionally. However, the correction from the officials shows their commitment to providing accurate information to the readers and maintaining the series' integrity.

Fans can now rest assured that the correct information is being conveyed, and they can continue to enjoy reading the manga without any confusion.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the most popular manga and anime series in recent years. Its popularity has been growing rapidly, and with the new season coming in July 2023, it shows no signs of slowing down. Additionally, the manga is now at its peak. The recent chapters of the manga are full of action and marvelous illustrations.

Chapter 217 is set to be released on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be available on the official Shueisha website and app.

Poll : 0 votes