Jujutsu Kaisen plot twist forced mangaka to go into hiatus to recover from trauma

It would be an understatement to say that the tragic death of Satoru Gojo shook the entire Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase. Fans prayed that mangaka Gege Akutami would introduce a plot twist to bring the character back to life. It was one of those cases that profoundly illustrated how fiction can have a real-world impact and thus should not be trivialized in the slightest.

Even mangakas suffered as a result of this death. Akutami, for instance, received threats from fans who had been heartbroken by the demise of their favorite character. Similarly, Kenjiro Hata, the creator of Fly Me to the Moon, personally experienced the shock of the chapter and found himself in need of a break as a result.

Why was Kenjiro Hata, the author of Fly Me to the Moon, affected by Jujutsu Kaisen 236?

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, Satoru Gojo, a character who was highly regarded for his invincibility and who appeared to be on the verge of defeating Sukuna, died unexpectedly. The impact of this tragic development was heightened by the fact that his death took place in the backdrop and was narrated poetically.

This particular chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen began by disorienting fans, as they found themselves witnessing Gojo engaged in a poignant conversation with characters like Geto, Nanami, Haibara, and others. Gojo candidly shared his joys and sorrows.

Gojo particularly regretted his inability to allow Sukuna to unleash his full might during their encounter. He did, however, say that he was glad to have died at the hands of the King of Curses. It was only later in the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter that Gojo's lifeless body was presented to the readers.

Fans reacted strongly to this death, with some even going so far as to build a memorial altar for the character at a train station. Even those who had not previously heard about the series became aware of Gojo's fate.

The mangaka of Fly Me to the Moon, Kenjiro Hata, was similarly affected by that event. According to the 46th issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday, Hata felt so upset by Gojo's passing that he needed to take a break from his own series until the 50th issue.

It is not surprising that a fellow mangaka who admires Jujutsu Kaisen and has referenced the series several times in his work was so affected by it. Readers often become invested in whatever story or character they are reading.

What is Fly Me to the Moon about?

Kenjiro Hata's Fly Me to the Moon follows Nasa Yuzaki, a high school student with a passion for outer space, thanks to his name. His life took a turn when he encountered a mysterious girl named Tsukasa Tsukuyomi. At first sight, he fell in love with her, but they were involved in a car accident not long after.

Later, the girl suggested to him that they get married. When he accepted this proposal, she vanished from his life, only to show up on his 18th birthday.

Since its debut in Shogakukan's magazine Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2018, Fly Me to the Moon has released 25 tankobon volumes. The studio Seven Arcs has produced an anime adaptation of the manga Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You, with the first season released in 2020 and the second in 2023.

