Jujutsu Kaisen repeats Gojo and Geto's story with Yuji and Megumi (and chapter 250 proves it)

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250, fans got to witness an extremely touching moment between Yuji and Megumi that reminded them of a specific moment involving Gojo and Geto.

Ever since Sukuna took over Megumi's body, fans have been worried about the latter since he has been subjected to a great deal of pain and suffering by the King of Curses. However, his entire existence was put into doubt when Sukuna reincarnated into his Heian Era form while in possession of Megumi's body.

That said, chapter 249 provided a faint ray of hope to fans as Yuji revealed his plan to save Megumi. As such, the latest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga featured a scene that highlighted the bond between Yuji and Megumi, as the former desperately tried to reach out to the latter's soul.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 parallels Geto and Gojo's story with Yuji and Megumi

At this point in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, every fan is aware of Yuji Itadori's unique ability to swap souls with someone as well as directly attack them. It made his role perhaps the most crucial one in the ongoing battle against Ryomen Sukuna, as Yuji plans on using his ability to separate Sukuna's soul from Megumi's body.

Yuji and Megumi have an extremely close bond in the series as comrades who trust each other with their own lives. As such, Yuji plans on putting his life on the line once again to stop Sukuna's rampage and save his friend from certain death.

In chapter 250 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuji and Yuta took on The King of Curses in a head-on fight, with Yuta using the sure-hit effect of his Domain to strike his opponent with copies of numerous Cursed Techniques. On the other hand, Yuji solely focused his attacks on aiming directly for the barrier between Sukuna and Megumi's souls.

Yuji and Megumi as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (image via MAPPA)

By rousing Megumi's soul, which was submerged deep after the 'Bath' ritual conducted by Sukuna, Yuji disrupted the harmony between Megumi's body and Sukuna's soul. With every strike that Yuji landed on his opponent, the latter's Cursed Energy output fell, thereby weakening his control over Megumi's body.

Throughout the fight, Yuji was trying to reach out to Megumi's soul, which reminded fans of a certain moment between Satoru Gojo and his former best friend, Suguru Geto.

The Hidden Inventory arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 highlighted the relationship between the two strongest sorcerers of the modern era. However, their story was met with a tragic end as Geto went down a dark path following the death of Riko Amanai.

After Geto met his end at the hands of Gojo in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, the former's body was taken over by Kenjaku, who used his appearance to catch Gojo off-guard and seal him in the Prison Realm. Before he was sealed however, there was a particular moment that left the fanbase in tears.

Although he was initially spellbound upon witnessing his formerly deceased friend come back to life, Gojo immediately realized that the person in front of him was not Geto.

He demanded to know who the latter actually was, saying that despite his Six Eyes telling him that the man in front of him was Geto, his soul knew otherwise. This was a particularly touching moment that highlighted the deep bond between Geto and Gojo.

Thereby, fans pointed out that Yuji and Gojo were the only two people in the series who were able to recognize and reach out to the souls of their friends. It showcases the bond between Yuji and Megumi, which goes back all the way to the beginning of the series, where the former put his life on the line by consuming Sukuna's finger to save the latter's life from a Cursed Spirit.

Final thoughts

Yuji and Megumi are undoubtedly two of the closest friends in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Not only do they trust each other with their lives, but they also believe in each other, no matter how dire the situation is. As seen in the latest chapter of the manga, Yuji is once again prepared to risk his life and fight the King of Curses in order to save Megumi's soul.