Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 preview and what to expect

MAPPA has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13. The episode, titled Red Scale, is set to come out on Thursday, October 19, 2023. The anime will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS at 11:56 pm JST. After that, it will be possible to watch on different streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Megumi and Yuji undo a curtain, following which they found Takuma Ino hurt. Elsewhere, Haruta Shigemo attacked Nobara and Nitta, however, Nanami Kento came to their rescue. Soon after, he left Nitta and Nobara to go further inside Shibuya. Around the same time, Yuji ran into Choso.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 preview sets up Yuji Itadori vs Choso

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 preview (Image via MAPPA)

As evident from the events in the previous episode. Yuji Itadori is set to fight Choso in the Shibuya Station. Choso wanted to avenge his fellow Death Painting Womb brothers by killing Yuji. As for Yuji, this is the first time he saw Choso, therefore, there is a likely chance for him to get confused by Choso's need for revenge.

Nevertheless, Yuji Itadori is bound to learn about Choso's Cursed Technique. While the anime showed Choso using his cursed technique while fighting Satoru Gojo, it did not explain it in detail. With Yuji vs Choso set to be a one-on-one battle, there is a good chance that fans may learn more about the Death Painting Womb and his dead siblings.

Inumaki will make his first appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13

Inumaki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 preview (Image via MAPPA)

While Yuji Itadori has already reached the Shibuya Station, the preview images and description state that Inumaki helps Yuji get inside the station. Thus, there is a likely chance that the anime will open with a flashback of Yuji meeting Inumaki outside the Shibuya Station.

They are likely set to have an exchange, following which, Yuji may enter the Shibuya Station. Additionally, the anime may reveal what Inumaki had been up to all this time during the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Choso may want to know about his brothers

Choso as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 preview (Image via MAPPA)

As per the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 preview description, Choso is set to ask a weakened Yuji Itadori about his brothers. Considering that Yuji was responsible for killing his fellow Death Painting Womb brothers, Choso wants to hear from Yuji if his brothers said anything during their demise.

Nanami Kento may join Maki and Noabito in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13

Nanami Kento as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

The anime's previous episode saw Nanami Kento leave Kugisaki Nobara and Akari Nitta to join Maki and Noabito. After fighting Haruta Shigemo, Nanami was convinced that a Jujutsu Sorcerer needed to be at least at his level to face the dangers further inside Shibuya. Thus, he left Nobara and Nitta, and will possibly find the other two sorcerers and proceed to save Satoru Gojo.

