Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 preview and what to expect

MAPPA has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15. The episode, titled Fluctuations, part 2, is set to release on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The anime will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS at 11:56 pm JST. After that, it will be made available to stream on different streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Nanami team up with Maki and Naobito and fight Dagon inside Shibuya Station. Soon after, the Special Grade Cursed Spirit activated his Domain Expansion and trapped the Jujutsu Sorcerers. That's when Megumi came to their rescue and opened a hole inside Dagon's domain. Unfortunately, Toji Zenin entered the domain instead.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 preview hints at Toji Zenin fighting Dagon

Toji Zenin as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 is bound to pick up from where the previous episode ended. As Megumi was preparing an escape route for his fellow Jujutsu Sorcerers, the reanimated Toji Zenin entered Dagon's domain.

While one might predict that Toji would first attack the Jujutsu Sorcerers, as evident from the preview synopsis, Toji is set to attack the Special Grade Cursed Spirit, Dagon. Given Toji's enormous strength and speed, he should win the battle. This situation could possibly allow Nanami, Maki, and Naobito to escape Dagon's domain.

Jogo is set to fight in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15

Jogo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 preview (Image via MAPPA)

After Satoru Gojo was sealed inside the Prison Realm by Pseudo-Geto, Mahito and Choso decided to go after Yuji Itadori to kill him. However, Jogo was against this plan. He believed that they needed to keep Itadori alive to bring back the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. While there were risks to the plan, it was the best course of action for them.

Hence, Jogo had also left Pseudo-Geto in search of Itadori. Given that he can be seen using one of his techniques in the preview images, it can be presumed that he must have found some Jujutsu Sorcerers to fight.

Mimiko and Nanako find Yuji Itadori

Mimiko and Nanako as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 preview (Image via MAPPA)

The last time Mimiko and Nanako Hasaba were seen in the anime was when Pseudo-Geto managed to seal Satoru Gojo. They wanted the ancient sorcerer to give them back Suguru Geto's body. However, Pseudo Geto denied the request.

Since then, the twin sisters began plotting against Pseudo-Geto, and as evident from the preview synopsis and images, their plan may involve Yuji Itadori or Ryomen Sukuna.

Ryomen Sukuna will make his return in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 preview (Image via MAPPA)

As evident from the preview images, the King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna will return in the upcoming episode. With the context of the preview synopsis, there is a very good chance that his return has something to do with Mimiko and Nanako. Therefore, fans can expect to see a negotiation between the Hasaba twins and Sukuna.

