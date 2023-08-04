Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ruthlessly cuts Maki Zen'in's appearance out of Gojo's Past finale

Maki Zen'in, a character from the popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, has captured widespread attention since its debut. Adapted from the manga of the same name, this series stands out for its distinctive narrative, compelling characters, and exceptional animation quality.
Fans were disappointment when they discovered that Maki Zen'in's cameo in Episode 5 of Season 2 had been removed. The scene intended to show a young Maki making a brief appearance during Yuki and Geto's conversation about Toji Fushiguro, but it was omitted from the anime.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.
Maki Zen'in's brief appearance in manga not adapted in the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Yuki Tsukumo explains Heavenly Restriction
Yuki Tsukumo explains that when sorcerers are born, they receive a Heavenly Restriction, which is a binding placed on their bodies. These bindings typically involve limitations placed on the human body, but in return, the individuals gain enhanced capabilities in other aspects.
For instance, a sorcerer who possesses low cursed energy can experience physical prowess due to the effects of a Heavenly Restriction. Conversely, sorcerers with high cursed energy may have weak bodies. The unique Heavenly Restriction belonging to Toji Zenin eliminates all cursed energy from his body, granting him unparalleled superhuman physical abilities, unlike any other sorcerer in the world.
Contrary to her family's expectations, Maki Zen'in was born with very low cursed energy, which deemed her a failure and led to her rejection by her controlling relatives. Nevertheless, the limited amount of cursed energy hindered her progression towards Heavenly Restriction. After making the ultimate sacrifice and absorbing all the Cursed Energy between them, Mai Zen'in gave Maki an extraordinary level of physical resilience.
What is Cursed Energy?
In the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, Cursed Energy is a power that originates from negative human emotions such as grief, anger, and fear. However, it is not limited to these emotions. Other emotions like guilt, envy, hatred, and gluttony can also manifest as cursed energy in individuals.
Cursed energy is present in almost everyone, but there is a small percentage of individuals with an exceptionally high concentration of this energy, enabling them to perceive cursed spirits. A distinctive quality sets Maki Zen'in and Toji Fushiguro apart from other prominent characters—they possess no trace of cursed energy within them despite belonging to the esteemed Zenin family.
Maki Zen'in's Comparison with Toji Fushiguro
Toji Fushiguro and Maki Zen'in lack cursed energy but have achieved peak physical condition. However, Toji Fushiguro holds a reputation for being stronger than Maki Zen'in due to his strategic expertise and years of experience. Interestingly, they possess similar levels of strength.
They both possess the Heavenly Restriction, a power that rids them of cursed energy while granting extraordinary physical abilities. Remarkably, Maki Zen'in's newfound strength equals, if not surpasses, that of Toji Fushiguro.
After her sister Mai's death, Maki discovers a newfound strength within herself fueled by the cursed tools crafted in Mai's final moments. Driven by this power, she embarks on a mission to wipe out the Zen'in Family. As she commences a ruthless massacre, the chapter unequivocally confirms her formidable connection to Toji Fushiguro, asserting that she has become an equally powerful, if not a stronger fighter.
Maki Zen'in's Appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
It also implies that Yuki Tsukumo knew about Maki and suggests that she was a well-known figure in the jujutsu world beyond the Zenin family. In the manga, Maki is mentioned multiple times, drawing comparisons to Toji Fushiguro.
