Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode details surface ahead of time

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is arguably one of the most anticipated anime releases this year. Fans are anxiously waiting for the upcoming episodes as they will be exploring the Hidden Inventory arc as well as the Shibuya Incident arc. The former is quite short and doesn’t have as much content compared to the latter.

However, a popular Twitter user who announces anime-related news gave us some insight as to what fans can expect in the second installment of Jujutsu Kaisen.

As per the user, the Hidden Inventory arc will be explored in-depth, and there will perhaps be more content added than what the manga entails. The aforementioned Twitter user also provided the voice actors’ experience during the shoot.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Fans will get to see the younger versions of Shoko Ieiri and Geto Suguru

Twitter user @king_jin_woo is quite popular among the anime and manga fanbase. They have now uploaded a cluster of tweets providing fans with information with regards to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

We know that the Hidden Inventory arc is quite short, and much of the second installment’s focus would be on the Shibuya Incident arc.

Plus not just the fights, the other aspects of episodes will be flashy too! Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season-2 will have lots of Extra added Anime Only contents!!!Plus not just the fights, the other aspects of episodes will be flashy too! #JJKS2 Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season-2 will have lots of Extra added Anime Only contents!!! Plus not just the fights, the other aspects of episodes will be flashy too! #JJKS2 https://t.co/PJFYNzpXFp

According to the aforementioned Twitter user, the animation studio seems to have a different plan in mind. @king_jin_woo stated that the series will not only adapt the entirety of the arc from the manga but also implement additional content to make this arc more exciting.

With this in mind, the fanbase can expect an increase in the number of fights with top-tier choreography and animation that MAPPA is known for. It will be interesting to see a younger and more brash version of Gojo during his high school days. Similarly, we will get to see younger versions of Geto Suguru and Shoko Ieiri.

"The Shoko of the present gives a mysterious impression and is a little expressionless, but she was quite different 11 yrs ago. I decided to play her while keeping some similarities to make it clear she's the same person" Endo Aya about voicing Young Shoko:"The Shoko of the present gives a mysterious impression and is a little expressionless, but she was quite different 11 yrs ago. I decided to play her while keeping some similarities to make it clear she's the same person" #JJKS2 Endo Aya about voicing Young Shoko:"The Shoko of the present gives a mysterious impression and is a little expressionless, but she was quite different 11 yrs ago. I decided to play her while keeping some similarities to make it clear she's the same person" #JJKS2 https://t.co/1TUYOkmDfk

While Shoko Ieiri seemed rather expressionless and quite dull in the first season, she wasn’t always like this. Her voice actor, Anya Endo, gave her opinion on the Jujutsu High student who went on to become the school’s doctor. She said:

“The Shoko of the present gives a mysterious impression and is a little expressionless, but she was quite different 11 yrs ago. I decided to play her while keeping some similarities to make it clear she's the same person”

"It's pretty hard. I've to keep in mind that he's in the process of becoming the Gojo we know. He's still inexperienced but he already comes across as very confident so I tried to play him by making that sense of superiority clear." Yuichi Nakamura abt voicing Young Gojo:"It's pretty hard. I've to keep in mind that he's in the process of becoming the Gojo we know. He's still inexperienced but he already comes across as very confident so I tried to play him by making that sense of superiority clear." #JJKS2 Yuichi Nakamura abt voicing Young Gojo:"It's pretty hard. I've to keep in mind that he's in the process of becoming the Gojo we know. He's still inexperienced but he already comes across as very confident so I tried to play him by making that sense of superiority clear." #JJKS2 https://t.co/hBleMTok2E

Jujutsu Kaisen fan-favorite Gojo Satoru will have the spotlight on him in the second season. He has always been confident and strong owing to his abilities as a Jujutsu sorcerer. Yuichi Nakamura, the voice actor of Gojo spoke about the shooting experience for the upcoming story arc. He said:

“It's pretty hard. I've to keep in mind that he's in the process of becoming the Gojo we know. He's still inexperienced but he already comes across as very confident so I tried to play him by making that sense of superiority clear.”

Final thoughts

It will certainly be interesting to see younger versions of our favorite Jujutsu Kaisen characters and watch them grow into the characters that we have come to love. As for the upcoming arc, MAPPA has taken the right decision to extend the story arc ever so slightly to flesh out the characters.

There is no doubt that the second season will be more enjoyable than the first as long as MAPPA continues to deliver with the standards that they have set.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

