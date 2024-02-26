Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna was bound to win against Gojo (and for a good reason)

Gojo's death in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga could be the most breaking moment for the fans. Although the sorcerers in the series couldn't mourn his death as the next person had to come out against Sukuna, Gojo was remembered in the real world.

The battle between Gojo and Sukuna was among the best fights in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, as both displayed their cursed techniques pretty efficiently. But Sukuna overpowered the strongest sorcerer momentarily, leading to the latter's demise.

However, the winner of this battle had already been decided, as Gojo himself was skeptical about his win against the King of Curses. Sukuna also rubbed salt over his wound, leading to Gojo ultimately losing against the former and dying.

Disclaimer: The article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and might contain the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Speculating why Gojo's loss against Sukuna was destined to happen

Sukuna (left) and Gojo (right) as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The final fight between the King of Curses and the strongest sorcerer started in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223. Gojo's cursed energy was enhanced by Utahime's cursed technique, which allowed him to make a flashy start with a 120% Hollow Purple technique. This burned away one of Sukuna's arms as Gojo boasted arrogance.

As the fight continued, they overpowered each other momentarily and entered a battle of domains. Gojo's Infinite Void against Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine was the worst match-up, as the former's domain was a closed domain expansion, while the latter's domain expansion was an open one.

Still, their domain expansions collided until Sukuna expanded his domain, and Gojo got injured. But because of his reverse-cursed technique and immense knowledge of sorcery, Gojo was saved and countered Sukuna's attacks.

The fight continued with an exchange of domain expansions until Sukuna summoned Mahoraga and started to turn the tides against Gojo Satoru in chapter 231. This was when Sukuna mocked Gojo, and the latter could have started feeling like he wouldn't win against the former.

Mahoraga kept adapting to every cursed technique Gojo had up his arsenal, and in chapter 233, it all started to crumble as the thought of losing crossed Gojo's mind. Sukuna later summoned Agito, an amalgam of Megumi's cursed technique.

Expand Tweet

The fight went on a three-against-one, and somehow, Mahoraga adopted against Gojo's infinity. This allowed Sukuna to use 'dismantle,' and he sliced Gojo in half. Their fight ended in chapter 236 and lasted for 12 chapters.

Besides being the strongest sorcerer, Gojo Satoru was the most arrogant sorcerer, as power complements arrogance. When he doubted himself against Sukuna, his arrogance broke, and ultimately, his character also.

Gojo Satoru vs Toji Fushigoro

Gojo (left) and Toji (right) as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

Just like this fight, Gojo fought with his all during the fight against Toji Fushigoro, the man blessed with Heavenly Restriction. This fight took place during Gojo's Past arc, and the first round of this fight ended with Gojo's utter defeat, as he was confirmed dead by Toji. Fortunately, the strongest sorcerer returned as he awakened his reverse cursed technique and triumphed.

Gojo didn't doubt himself in the fight with Toji, where his opponent overpowered him. But as he doubted himself in the fight against Sukuna, he destined himself to defeat the King of Curses.

Read also:

Jujutsu Kaisen theory claims Yuji and Sukuna are destined to fight each other for the right to live

Why is Gojo Satoru the most powerful sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen: Every possible way Gojo can return