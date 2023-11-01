Jujutsu Kaisen: Takaba survives what Gojo could not (at least for now)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 spoilers continued the Takaba vs. Kenjaku fight and actually gave the readers an in-depth look into Takaba's backstory. Many fans believed this backstory/flashback to be the precursor of Takaba's death, similar to Gojo's death in chapter 235.

Although many fans expected Takaba to actually die like Gojo following his flashback, Takaba didn't and actually got a power-up from his flashback. This made fans actually claim that Takaba might actually defeat Kenjaku. Although many fans rejoiced at Takaba surviving yet another chapter, the next chapter might not be so generous.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 broke the flashback curse

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 started off with Takaba's flashback, much like many fans anticipated. Throughout all of JJK, Gege Akutami solidified his peculiar habit of following a character flashback with the death of that said character. This essentially made all JJK fans associate flashbacks with the impending doom of a character.

Gojo's demise in chapter 235 solidified this association, as it started off with a sequence of Gojo's flashback/dream and was soon followed by the actual death of Satoru Gojo. Takaba vs. Kenjaku started in chapter 239 and somewhat displayed the power that Takaba's technique actually holds.

But Kenjaku soon managed to negate Takaba's technique by attacking Takaba's confidence and credibility. Chapter 239 ended with Kenjaku towering over Takaba and asking him to laugh, with Takaba lying on the ground and contemplating the reason behind him being a comedian.

Fans on Twitter flooded the timelines of every Jujutsu Kaisen manga fan with memes surrounding Takaba's demise and how chapter 241 spoilers will end with Takaba's actual death. But somehow, unlike other flashbacks, Takaba's flashback ended with Takaba regaining his confidence and actually getting his technique to work again.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 will be followed by a one-week break, and it will take quite some time before fans can get the actual conclusion of the Takaba vs. Kenjaku fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 spoilers summary

In chapter 241, fans witness Takaba's journey as a comedian who wasn’t doing so well. He dealt with harsh words and the­ need to be admire­d. He had to face the hard fact that he had limits. Jumping back to the present, Takaba does something unexpe­cted for Kenjaku, he bows.

Takaba then proclaims how he's decided to make everyone laugh, especially those who oppose him. This sudden move­ kicks off Takaba's Cursed Technique, and his se­lf-assurance flares up. At first, Kenjaku is annoye­d, but that is soon overcome with internal ramblings about how perfect Takaba's bow was.

But soon he's drawn in by Takaba's steadfast will and obscure cursed technique. Although this development did manage to subvert expectations that claimed Takaba's demise in this very chapter, the next few chapters might still deliver Takaba's demise.

Final Thoughts

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be going on a week-long break following the release of chapter 241 on November 5, 2023. While Takaba did manage to survive a flashback, unlike Gojo, the future chapter might deliver Kenjaku's actual defeat or might just deliver Takaba's death.

Considering the break, it is very much possible that the manga will shift the focus towards the Yuji vs. Sukuna fight that was promised. Or it might just outright deliver another death, although not the death of Takaba.

