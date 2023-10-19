Jujutsu Kaisen: The character who will defeat Sukuna can't kill with his Domain

In the realm of Jujutsu Kaisen, where curses and sorcery collide, a mysterious figure, named Ryomen Sukuna arises as the feared King of Curses. Ryomen Sukuna made his way in the series wielding immense power that poses a dire threat to humanity. However, within the Jujutsu Kaisen community, a theory emerges about a character who holds the potential to defeat Sukuna, which sparked intrigue and speculation among fans.
Interestingly, this character possesses a unique strength that lies not in their ability to kill using their domain, but in the distinctive nature of their Domain Expansion. This theory revolves around Hiromi Higuruma, an ally of protagonist Yuji Itadori.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Hiromi Higuruma, the Sorcerer with the Potential to Help Defeat Ryomen Sukuna
Domain Expansion plays a crucial role in combat, allowing Jujutsu Sorcerers to carve out their own personal realm where they hold absolute control over the rules and conditions. Each sorcerer possesses a unique Domain Expansion that is tailored to their individual abilities and techniques.
Hiromi Higuruma possesses a unique ability called Deadly Sentencing, which is his distinct Domain Expansion. Unlike other sorcerers, Hiromi's Domain lacks a guaranteed lethal attack system.
However, this compromise was a deliberate choice to expedite his mastery of Domain Expansion. Although it may initially seem like a disadvantage, it could play a crucial role in the battle against Sukuna.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's Disadvantage Against Hiromi Higuruma
Sukuna possesses immense power while facing certain limitations. One of these limitations involves being unable to violate the rules of a Domain or escape it voluntarily. Consequently, should Hiromi succeed in trapping Sukuna within his Domain, Sukuna would find himself unable to engage in combat or unleash his full strength against Hiromi and Yuji.
However, it is important to note that according to the theory, Mahoraga, a powerful shikigami once affiliated with Sukuna, is presumed deceased. If this claim holds true and Gojo's ultimate attack led to Mahoraga's demise, as postulated by the theory, then Sukuna would find himself devoid of the means to circumvent Hiromi's Domain rules.
The history surrounding Hiromi's Domain Expansion shows immense potential. However, it is crucial to acknowledge the uncertainty that surrounds Mahoraga's fate. It remains unclear whether Mahoraga survived or if it was vanquished in the intense battle against Gojo. The outcome of this significant event will significantly impact the viability of the theory. Yet, based on currently available information, it appears plausible that if Mahoraga is no more, this theory could be realized.
Final Thoughts
In the vast world of Jujutsu Kaisen, a question that hangs heavily in the air is who possesses the power to defeat Sukuna? A fascinating perspective emerges when considering Hiromi Higuruma and his exceptional Domain Expansion.
It is theorized that Hiromi's unique abilities could hold the key to Sukuna's downfall. By employing a Domain that lacks a guaranteed method for incapacitation, there exists a potential for trapping Sukuna and preventing him from escaping or engaging in combat.
The theory centers around Mahoraga's assumed demise, presenting an intriguing potential for the series' future. With its captivating world-building and intense battles, Jujutsu Kaisen continues to captivate fans who eagerly anticipate the ultimate fate of Sukuna and the crucial role played by characters like Hiromi.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.