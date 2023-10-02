Jujutsu Kaisen theory all but confirms Kashimo surpassing Gojo

The manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen has gained immense popularity worldwide due to its captivating battles and intricate storyline. Recently, a significant plot twist has sparked speculation among fans regarding the future of the series and the well-being of their beloved characters.
One prevailing theory suggests that Kashimo may surpass the legendary sorcerer Gojo Satoru, which has garnered considerable attention.
In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, there is a revelation about Gojo's demise and Kashimo's appearance in the battlefield against the formidable Sukuna.
This theory gains more credibility as we delve into it in this article. We will analyze the journey of Kashimo and Gojo, exploring the implications of Kashimo's potential rise to power.
Jujutsu Kaisen theory suggests Gege Akatumi may have planned for Hajime Kashimo to fill the Void left by Gojo Satoru
Hajime Kashimo, a relatively new character in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, has quickly captured attention due to his exceptional skills and potential. His emergence on the battlefield after Gojo's demise in chapter 236 signifies a pivotal moment in the narrative.
This strategic placement implies that Kashimo is being positioned as Gojo's successor, tasked with shouldering the responsibility of combating the most formidable curses.
Kashimo's potential shines even brighter when considering the circumstances surrounding Gojo's death. Despite being a formidable sorcerer, Gojo succumbed to Sukuna's overwhelming strength, revealing the true extent of Sukuna's power.
This unexpected twist not only showcases Sukuna's immense might but also creates an opportunity for Kashimo to step in. The theory posits that Kashimo possesses the necessary strength and skills to challenge the seemingly unbeatable curse as the next combatant against Sukuna.
Furthermore, the concept of Kashimo surpassing Gojo raises captivating inquiries regarding power dynamics within the Jujutsu world. For a long time, Gojo has been recognized as an unmatched sorcerer.
However, his defeat at the hands of Sukuna sheds light on the potential for new characters to emerge and surpass the existing hierarchy. This not only introduces fresh storylines and character development but also adds complexity to the overall narrative, creating an atmosphere of unpredictability and excitement for readers and viewers.
Gojo Satoru: The unrivaled sorcerer
Gojo Satoru, the esteemed sorcerer and mentor of Yuji Itadori in the series Jujutsu Kaisen, has long been recognized as one of its most formidable characters. His exceptional abilities, including Limitless and Unlimited Void, distinguish him from his peers.
Chapter 236 takes an unexpected turn as Gojo confronts Sukuna, resulting in a shocking outcome. This surprising twist not only impacts the core of the series but also raises intriguing questions about power dynamics within the Jujutsu world.
Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237
In chapter 237 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Kashimo confronts Sukuna while Uraume and Hakari engage in a domain battle. During the intense fight, Kashimo proves to be resistant to electricity when Yorozu's Cursed Tool, Kamutoke, unleashes an electric attack on him.
Employing his Cursed Technique Genjuu Kohaku, Kashimo utilizes waves of Cursed Energy to strike back at his opponent.
However, the exertion of this power takes a toll on his body. With remarkable agility, Kashimo transforms into an ethereal electrical form and unleashes a flurry of strikes upon Sukuna's manifestation from the Heian Era.
The chapter culminates with Sukuna undergoing a Reincarnation transformation once again, wreaking havoc on Megumi's body and leaving him battered and shattered.
Final thoughts
In the captivating world of Jujutsu Kaisen, fans are glued to the enthralling narrative and intense battles. A growing theory about Kashimo surpassing Gojo is gaining momentum.
Chapter 236 sheds light on pivotal events, as Gojo meets his demise and Kashimo bravely steps onto the battlefield against Sukuna.
These developments hint at a significant power shift within the series. Whether this theory holds true or not, it undeniably adds an exciting layer of speculation and anticipation for future chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.
