Jujutsu Kaisen theory proves Gojo was always going to come back

Since Satoru Gojo passed away in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, fans have been convinced that the strongest sorcerer was set to return. As part of this, several theories have surfaced online, with every theory building on the other. However, events from the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter hint at an all-new theory on Gojo's return,

The previous chapter shifted its focus to Kenjaku as he hunted down the remaining Culling Game players. This saw him kill a female Culling Game participant and Iori Hazenoki. Following that, he was approached for a fight by Fumihiko Takaba.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 may have hinted at Gojo's return

Kenjaku as seen in the manga's chapter 239 (Image via Shueisha)

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter saw Kenjaku hunting down the remaining Culling Game players. Just as he was about to start fighting Iori Hazenoki, Kenjaku decided to watch the end of Sukuna's fight with Gojo on his phone. While the ancient sorcerer was happy with the fight's result, his reaction was too underwhelming.

One must remember that Kenjaku considered Satoru Gojo his most significant threat. As part of this, he organized the Shibuya Incident to seal away the Strongest Sorcerer inside the Prison Realm. However, now that Satoru Gojo had finally been eliminated, devastatingly, he almost did not react the same.

Hazenoki and Kenjaku as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 (Image via Shueisha)

Kenjaku said:

"Heh! Lookin' Good!"

Upon learning that the quote mentioned above was Kenjaku's only reaction to Gojo's death, fans were convinced that something was wrong with the ancient curse user. The response to the death was too underwhelming and vague, hinting that Suguru Geto must be the person responding to Gojo's death in the scene.

Suguru Geto choking Kenjaku in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

After Geto tried choking Kenjaku in Shibuya, the Mangaka Gege Akutami revealed that the scene meant nothing as it was similar to a headless chicken showing signs of remaining life.

Nevertheless, following the latest scene involving Kenjaku, fans were convinced that the Mangaka's claims were false. They believe that Geto still had some control over his body, so he must have said, "Lookin' Good."

Satoru Gojo's demise, as seen in the manga's chapter 236 (Image via Shueisha)

According to the fan theory, Geto must have seen something that hinted that Gojo hadn't died but managed to survive. Hence, he must have been happy that his friend survived and responded out loud.

However, as Kenjaku started to act like Geto at the end of the Shibuya Incident, the ancient sorcerer may not have identified that he happened to say Geto's response out loud.

This is why fans are convinced that Suguru Geto's subconscious might still be alive within Kenjaku. Additionally, Satoru Gojo might soon be set to return to the manga. However, the same might happen later with the current series of events in the manga because Yuji Itadori has only now entered the battlefield.

