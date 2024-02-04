Jujutsu Kaisen: Tokyo High vs Sukuna is a clash of ideals on love (& the winner will decide who's right)

Jujutsu Kaisen seems to be reaching its final battle in the manga, now that Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu are confronting Ryomen Sukuna. After so many developments in the story, it is now down to the two protagonists and the remaining members of Tokyo High to put an end to the King of Curses. Fans suspect this could also mean a clash of ideals regarding love and what it actually is.

Despite Jujutsu Kaisen not being a very romantic series, love has been expressed in a lot of different ways and remains a running theme throughout the story, especially when it comes to the development of several characters.

The concept of what love has been somewhat explored through the character of Sukuna, with him being very reluctant to understand another perspective, which is something that is very likely to be defined in this upcoming battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Exploring and analyzing the themes of love in Jujutsu Kaisen in this final battle

Sukuna has been a paragon of strength and individualism from the moment he was introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen, with his character boiling down to him being able to do the most heinous acts simply because he felt like it.

His destruction of Shibuya was a very good example of that philosophy, thus implying that he doesn't see love as anything useful and views loneliness as the pinnacle of strength and a natural consequence of his role as the King of Curses.

Meanwhile, the two main characters of the series, Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori, are very different from him, with the former holding a lot of care and love for his deceased friend, Rika, and the latter being a selfless person, always willing to help others. Even supporting characters like Maki Zen'in, who became stronger, thanks to her love for her sister Mai, is a testament that no one can be powerful just through selfishness.

It would also make sense why characters like Satoru Gojo and Yorozu failed to challenge or change Sukuna's perspective on the matter, since they were individuals who put selfishness above all else.

Yorozu was a hedonist and Gojo prioritized his desire for a good battle over protecting and saving his pupils and the rest of the world, which is something that, in a way, only validated Sukuna's point of view, although that could change in this upcoming battle.

Should Yuji and Yuta defeat Sukuna?

Can the two protagonists defeat Sukuna? (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 laid out the plan for the final battle between Yuji and Yuta against Sukuna, with the latter stating that Okkotsu is going to weaken him so Itadori can pierce his soul with his punches and separate him from Megumi Fushiguro's body. This has been shown as the best way to defeat the King of Curses and save Megumi, although that is only on paper at the moment.

From a storytelling perspective, it makes a lot of sense that Yuji and Yuta would be the ones to put an end to Sukuna, all things considered. They are not only the protagonists, but the series began with them about to be executed and, eventually, being saved by Satoru Gojo, thus giving them a second chance to make a difference in the Jujutsu world, which would make their journey come full circle.

Final thoughts

This final battle in Jujutsu Kaisen could be an exploration and clash of ideals regarding how the main cast view love and how Ryomen Sukuna rejects that notion and prefers to stay on top as the strongest. In that regard, this confrontation could prove who is right at the end of the day.