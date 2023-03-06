Jujutsu Kaisen trolls Yuji with reference to the Harima statue

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215, titled Fearsome Womb Part 7, is officially out and available to read on Shueisha’s website and the MangaPlus app. The chapter was already hyped after the spoilers were leaked online.

Fans have been surging to the internet since the release of chapter 215. As Maki joined the scene with Itadori to face off against Sukuna, the intensity of the battle left fans in awe. Most importantly, fans also thought that the author might have hinted at Itadori Yuji’s past in the last plot of the chapter. But now it seems that the scenario is different.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 takes a dig at Yuji with the Harima Statue reference

After Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 was officially released, fans created a buzz on the internet regarding Jujutsu Kaisen mocking Yuji. Even the “Harima Statue” is now trending on Twitter.

In the last plot of Jujutsu Kaise chapter 215, when Sukuna and Uraume were flying off the scene, Yuji broke himself out of the ice and called out to Sukuna. When Sukuna mentioned to Uraume that Yuji’s face looked like the Harima statue, both Uraume and Sukuna laughed.

With this, fans thought that Jujutsu Kaisen trolled Itadori Yuji by comparing him to a statue made by Midori Harima. Even Yuji’s expression in the last scene of chapter 215 and the face structure of the Harima statue look the same.

Midori Harima is a Japanese visual artist who focuses on printmaking and print media. She makes three-dimensional paper sculptures and uses images from different kinds of printed media.

One of her sculptures is almost identical to the facial expression of Itadori Yuji in the final plot of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215. This is why fans are sharing a picture of that specific sculpture, assuming it is the one that Sukuna mentioned.

Chapter 215 spoilers had fans theorizing about Yuji's family

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215’s spoilers and raw scans, the translation of the leaks made fans think that the author might have provided a hint regarding Yuji’s family. The translation made it seem like Sukuna said that Itadori’s face reminded him of the person he met in the Harima province.

Due to that, many theories were coming from the fans, and they expected that the author might reveal something regarding Yuji’s family background. Fans were hoping that Yuji belonged to a strong curse user family, which explains why his raw powers exceeded the expectations of Sukuna.

Final thoughts

Gege Akatumi’s latest illustration in chapter 215 has received high praise from fans of the series. Maki’s powerful return was met with excitement from the fandom, which drew comparisons to the impressive physical strength of Toji.

The intense battle between Yuji and Maki against Sukuna was expertly depicted, leaving readers on the edge of their seats. Even though the chapter was exciting, there are still a lot of questions and mysteries that will be answered in the next chapters.

However, Yuji’s most recent mockery in the manga’s official translation caught some fans off guard. The translation referred to something different than what fans had expected, which led to confusion and rumors. Despite this, the overall reception to the chapter remains positive, and fans eagerly anticipate what’s next in the series.

