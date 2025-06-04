Jujutsu Kaisen what-if: what happens if Sukuna and Gojo swapped abilities

The debate for Jujutsu Kaisen's strongest continues to rage on even as the series concluded in 2024. Gojo Satoru and Ryomen Sukuna being the undisputed candidates for the title did go head-to-head during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. The battle proved to be as intense and epic as expected and the latter managed to snatch victory thanks to a last-ditch strike.

Ad

In the end, Sukuna proved to be a sturdy force, withstanding almost of Jujutsu High's sorcerers before finally being defeated by the protagonist trio. But this debate aside, an intriguing "what if" scenario now that the series is over - what if the strongest swapped abilities, i.e., Gojo received Sukuna's abilities and vice versa. Such an idea does seem quite thought-provoking.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

What would happen if Gojo and Sukuna interchanged abilities in Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Before diving in, it is worth mentioning that in this case, only their powers and abilities are being swapped. The other aspects of their characters remain unchanged, like origin, story progression, and more.

Ad

Trending

So, upon swapping, Gojo would receive the Innate Techniques of Shrine, Cleave, Dismantle, Spiderweb and the rest. He would also possess Malevolent Shrine and the Cursed Tools (Hiten, Kamutoke). On the flip side, Sukuna would gain access to Six Eyes and the Innate Techniques of Limitless, Infinity and others along with Unlimited Void.

In Gojo's case, his strategic mind would allow him use of the Shrine Techniques in creative ways. His precision in controlling infinity suggests that he could do the same here, makeing his attacks even more devastating. This would spillover onto Malevolent Shrine, refining and maybe even evolving it beyond Sukuna's use of it. Hiten and Kamutoke would add to his power, given their individual capabilities.

Ad

But without Infinity and Six Eyes, Gojo's defenses may be comparatively weaker. However, it cannot be put past him to find a workaround.

Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Elsewhere, with Infinity and Six Eyes, Sukuna's defenses would considerably be boosted. Given his mastery of his own abilities, he would naturally do the same here. Also, for how long he was alive, he would likely be able to learn and uncover more of the secrets of the Six Eyes and Limitless. Nothing would be scarier than a Sukuna with near-impenetrable defenses and an endless pool of Cursed Energy.

Ad

Not to mention, Limitless comes with add-ons like Blue, Red and Hollow Purple. No doubt Sukuna would be able to make creative use of these techniques, perhaps even creating another color or two, likely from understanding them from a molecular level. His proficiency in using these techniques, especially coupled with a bottomless Cursed Energy reserve can only be imagined.

To put it plainly, Sukuna would become a walking apocalypse and symbol of absolute destruction. With Gojo's abilities, he would be practically unstoppable. Again, this would lead to a shift in personality, making him even more cruel and dangerous. At the other end, Gojo may not be as overconfident and cocky with Sukuna's abilities, rather he would be need to be sharper and more analytical.

Ad

Final Thoughts

Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

The power balance in Jujutsu Kaisen would undergo a massive shift if Sukuna and Gojo swapped abilities. Sukuna would become unstoppable with access to Limitless and the Six Eyes. His known cruelty and sharpness would only amplify how deadly and precise he would make his new techniques. Moreover, if he wasn't a tough foe yet, with an impregnable barrier and near-infinite Cursed Energy, Sukuna would possess the best of both offense and defense.

Ad

On the other hand, without his signature abilities, Gojo would be compelled to evolve to rely more on strategy, tactics and battle analysis. Keeping pace, Gojo too has refined precision and control, likely applying them to his new Shrine techniques and possibly improving them. It cannot be ruled out that he could potentially unlock layers inaccessible to the Demon King even. This would all be possible due to his prodigious nature and talent.

Ad

Though Gojo would yet be among the most powerful of sorcerers, Sukuna with Gojo's powers may just prove to be an unbeatable threat. This "what if" underscores an intriguing scenario and also points out how each character would change personality-wise. The white-haired man's precision and intellect would be a major boost, while Sukuna becomes the epitome of annihilation.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More