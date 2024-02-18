Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Fumihiko Takaba join Maki and others vs. Sukuna? Explored

As Jujutsu Kaisen enters its final chapters, more and more jujutsu sorcerers are suffering to eradicate the cursed spirits who might endanger humanity. As things stand right now, Yuta and Yuji are facing the wrath of Sukuna, and Maki has entered the battle in hopes of finishing the weakened King of Curses.

There is another sorcerer who recently killed the major antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen and turns out he could still be alive. That sorcerer is Fumihiko Takaba. After a fierce battle with the overpowered Kenjaku (Geto Suguru), Takaba was able to give Okkotsu Yuta an opening to deliver the final blow to Kenjaku.

The question that should be asked right now is whether Takaba has the power to return to the battlefield and join the jujutsu sorcerers as they deliver they cross final blows with Sukuna

Predicting the possibility of Takaba's return to Jujutsu Kaisen

Fumihiko Takaba is a comedian who was turned into a sorcerer by Kenjaku on the occasion of the Culling Games. He is a tall man who is mostly seen wearing a full-body suit. He also has sideburns and despite being a comedian has a very serious face during his normal time.

He was introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 146 before the Culling Game arc started. Sadly enough, Takaba is the only person who thinks he's funny as his jokes were ignored by others during his time in the series. He had shown his hand-to-hand combat skills against some enemies, indicating that he is more than just talk on the battleground.

Takaba's cursed technique is 'Comedian' and ironically, he is not aware of how his technique works. This technique allows Takaba to turn his jokes, the ones he is certain are funny, into reality.

'Comedian' is solely dependent on Takaba's confidence as a crowd-pleaser. If he loses confidence and starts to think of himself as a sham comedian, his technique gets deactivated. To activate it again, he has to think of himself as a funny comedian.

During the Shinjuku Showdown arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, Takaba was assigned to go against Kenjaku, as his cursed spirits could not affect Takaba. Their fight started with Kenjaku overpowering Takaba as he made the latter feel like he was a fake comedian. Takaba lost his confidence and faced a heavy blow.

However, he regained his confidence by ignoring Kenjaku's remarks and continued his stand-up comedy. He realized that his purpose in becoming a comedian: he wanted people to know more about him. He accepted Kenjaku's remarks and a serious battle started between them, in which Takaba tried his best to make Kenjaku laugh.

The fight involved both Kenjaku and Takaba going through a rollercoaster of emotions as they both appeared as a stand-up comedian duo. The fight ended with Kenjaku's victory as Takaba lay on the ground in a white kimono (associated with the dead in Japan).

As Takaba kept Kenjaku busy with him in a conversation, Okkotsu Yuta snuck near him and beheaded Kenjaku. As Kenjaku died, he admitted that having his last fight with Takaba was satisfying. Takaba lay on the ground smiling, but the narrator didn't confirm his death.

So, Takaba could make a return as he might be lying on the ground in a white kimono as a comedy stunt. He could join Maki and others in their battle against Sukuna and offer his assistance.

But as he exhausted most of his cursed energy in his battle against Kenjaku, he could hold back the jujutsu sorcerers. However, he could sneak on Sukuna to deliver the final blow, just like what Yuta did against Kenjaku.