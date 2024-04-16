Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Yuji have another Cursed Technique after Blood Manipulation? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen's Yuji Itadori has gained a lot of spotlight in recent chapters of the manga since he became the focus of the battle with Ryomen Sukuna. As several sorcerers were going against Sukuna while attempting to corner him, Yuji managed to hit the King of Curses with a powerful Black Flash, thus giving fans an indication of what is going to happen now, although there is another element that chapter 256 of the manga showed.

It was during this chapter that it was revealed that Yuji's Cursed Technique is Blood Manipulation. While that settles the debate about Yuji's Cursed Technique, there is also the element of some plot points that suggest he could have another ability.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series

Is Blood Manipulation Yuji's innate Cursed Technique or an inherited secondary one in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Yuji's Cursed Technique of using Blood Manipulation was due to him being a Cursed Womb Death Painting. It has been implied that he ate the remains of his half-brothers, which is why in one chapter Choso said that his siblings were now "living" through Itadori.

Therefore, everything was there for the protagonist to have that Cursed Technique and every sorcerer can only have one, although the story presents the possibility of Yuji having another one.

One of the first signs was when Satoru Gojo first trained Yuji and the elite sorcerer said to himself that the protagonist was eventually going to be able to use Sukuna's Cursed Technique because he was the latter's vessel.

This, according to Gojo, means that Yuji was going to get used to Sukuna's abilities and was going to be able to execute his techniques, although that is something that could be forgotten or ignored by author Gege Akutami.

An even greater example was the training Yuji had with Kusakabe during the month prior to the current battle with Sukuna when it was shown that both characters switched bodies. It has never been confirmed who was the one responsible for switching bodies, although Kusakabe is confirmed to not have a Cursed Technique.

So this ability, on paper, could be Yuji's real power and Blood Manipulation was the one he got because of his Cursed Womb Death Painting genetics.

The role of Yuji in the coming chapters

Sukuna and Yuji are likely to have the final battle of the series (Image via Shueisha).

Yuji's role as the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen has always been very divisive to a lot of people, thinking that he doesn't have a lot of time in the spotlight. That seems to be something that author Gege Akutami is starting to change since he landed a major hit to Sukuna in chapter 256 and the narrator stated that "Yuji Itadori has awakened".

Therefore, this moment is probably going to be pivotal for Yuji's character and is going to define his legacy in the series. He is the character with the strongest relationship with Sukuna since they shared a body and are direct opposites from an ideological perspective, which is why this battle should end with a final clash between them.

Final thoughts

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has dropped some hints that Yuji could have another Cursed Technique, which is something that could have a lot of ramifications in the series. However, the manga has not confirmed that and could be ignored by Akutami if given the choice.

