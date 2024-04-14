Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji is the truth Sukuna will have to face at the end

Jujutsu Kaisen is presently on break and will return on April 22, 2024, with chapter 257. When looked at, the series has come a long way since introducing the idea of Cursed Energy and Cursed Techniques. Needless to mention, protagonist Yuji Itadori has shown impressive development as well.

With the wait seeming longer than it is, theories have been floating around in the fandom. One such theory is about the relationship Yuji and Ryomen Sukuna might have. This article delves into the theory and explores the possibility that Yuji might be a reincarnation of Sukuna the Human.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's final showdown will be against Yuji

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen is finally giving Yuji Itadori the treatment he deserves. The teen was long due for an awakening or some kind of upgrade. Witnessing nearly everyone else grow and develop had the fandom questioning when the protagonist would be next.

With the sudden change of pace, the Jujutsu High sorcerers are on the front foot now, with Yuji leading the charge against Sukuna. The latest chapter ended with the former landing a huge Black Flash square on Sukuna. The Black Sparks seem to have chosen the boy.

This entire sequence of events points to only one fact which has been evident since the beginning — Yuji is the final truth Sukuna must face. This is also where an entire theory stems from about relating Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna. It seems like the two aren't so different after all.

Yuji could be the real version of Sukuna

Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

A thousand years ago, before he was the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna used to be a sorcerer. It is through his relentless pursuit of power and twisted methods that he turned himself into the demon we see today. The theory states that Yuji Itadori is the reincarnation of that very sorcerer Sukuna.

Due to his values, kindness, and selflessness, Yuji is believed to represent peace and good in Japanese. Later, as mentioned, Sukuna becomes the Demon King, having two faces and four arms. In Japanese folklore, the Sukuna is said to be a spirit who caused trouble and unpleasantness wherever he set foot.

One of his faces was always twisted with anger, was troublesome, and was always looking to harm people. But the other face was the opposite — happy, helpful, and pleasant to be near.

Translated to Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna has been named the King of Curses due to his frightening power and his ruthlessness. As seen in the story, he concerns himself with nothing but his own enjoyment — eating when needed, sleeping when desired, and killing whomever he feels like.

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

In contrast, Yuji is concerned about everyone else but himself. Multiple times he has put his comrades first, not caring for his own safety as he rushed towards danger. Even now, injured as he is, he continues to fight.

Point to be noted, when Sukuna seemed irritated a couple of chapters ago, it was due to Yuji. He thinks of something that solidifies the mentioned theory - "Did THAT sorcerer's death disappoint me?". "That" sorcerer here could be referring to his former self, i.e., very like Yuji.

Due to Sukuna the Human dying to accommodate Sukuna the Cursed, he could have been reincarnated as Yuji Itadori who has returned.

Final Thoughts

Yuji hits Sukuna with a massive Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Yuji taking on Sukuna in the final battle was always supposed to happen. Gege Akutami has been setting the stage for it for a while now. But how it is to happen is yet unfolding chapter by chapter.

Nonetheless, this is again just a plausible theory, like many before it. However, it cannot be argued that Sukuna and Yuji are polar opposites and maybe that is why they were able to coexist in the manner they did.

It is also less surprising that Heian Period Sukuna bears an uncanny resemblance to Yuji, given the fact that the two could actually be related somehow.

