Jujutsu Kaisen x Chainsaw Man fans unite in epic fanart comparing the main casts

Despite sharing a similar premise, the worlds of Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen are far apart. Given that they are two of MAPPA's biggest and most popular anime series, fans have been longing to witness a crossover between the two series.

Crossovers are some of the most anticipated and highly celebrated events in the anime industry. They can either take place officially inside an anime series itself or via fanmade animations or fanart that bring two separate worlds together.

As such, a recent fanart comparing the main cast of characters of the two popular franchises surprisingly brought the two fandoms together, who pointed out that the cast of Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man were more alike than initially thought.

Worlds collide as the main cast of Jujutsu Kaisen meets Chainsaw Man in an epic fanart

Expand Tweet

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen and Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man have emerged as two of the most popular and successful franchises of the modern era. Now hailed as a part of the Dark Trio of shonen anime, the two popular series are at the top of both the anime and manga industry.

While several comparisons have been made before between the two series, a recent fanart shared on X saw a more direct comparison take place between the main cast of Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, as the world haunted by curses met the world plagued by devils.

The vibrant cast of Jujutsu Kaisen (image via MAPPA)

A post shared on X by @JJKcontents saw Jujutsu Kaisen characters like Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushiguro, Maki Zen'in, and Kento Nanami being compared to Chainsaw Man characters like Denji, Power, Aki, Kobeni, and Kishibe.

This post brought the two fandoms together in an unexpected way, as the fans claimed that the characters of the two series were more alike than initially thought.

Fans react to the comparison between the main cast of Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man

Denji and Power as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

It's not often that Jujutsu Kaisen is seen in the same light as Chainsaw Man due to the sheer difference in the storylines of the two series, which often overshadows the similarities between the characters.

As such, fans of Tatsuki Fujimoto and Gege Akutami's magnum opus pointed out just how alike the characters from the two series are, while others claimed that a hypothetical matchup between them would be a sight to behold.

"I knew nobara irradiated Power energy", one fan wrote.

"Kishibe and Nanami share the same VA so this is fitting in more ways than one", another fan said.

"Those matchups would be amazing fights to watch", said another.

As one would expect, there were also those who debated about which series was better than the other, while others simply chose to uphold both series as two of the greatest anime of the modern era.

"JJK is much better", one fan claimed.

"Nah bro jjk is better", another chimed in.

"Two peak amines we love to see it", said another.

A difference in opinion in the anime community is certainly not uncommon these days, as a lot of fans fierecely defend their favorite show against the opinions of others. As such, it is always a delight whenever two fandoms come together to appreciate each others' opinions about their favorite shows.

Related Links: