Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta has the advantage in his fight with Sukuna thanks to Kenjaku

The much-awaited Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 finally dropped and brought with it a dream face-off. Hiromi Higuruma was taken down by the Demon King and his Executioner's Sword proved useless when Yuji Itadori used it.

Yuji revealed that he had learned to apply the Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) and healed himself of sustained injuries. More importantly, a certain Yuta Okkotsu joined the fray, going straight for the King of Curses.

Thus begins what fans believe could be one of the series' best fights and Yuta just might have the upper hand in it.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta's trump card could give him the advantage over Sukuna

To explain it simply, a fully manifested Rika has the ability to copy Cursed Techniques. Rika and Yuta's near limitless Cursed Energy can be woven into Cursed Techniques copied from opponents. It is implied that Rika helps fulfill at least one condition when copying techniques.

This is seen when Yuta and Rika take on the reincarnated sorcerers Ryu Ishigori and Takako Uro. She was able to copy Uro's ability to manipulate space and protect Yuta from Ryu's attack and later helped Yuta copy Ryu's Granite Blast to land a decisive blow.

In this case, just before the pair joined the fight against Ryomen Sukuna, they were busy dispatching Kenjaku. Since Fumihiko Takaba wasn't a sorcerer who killed his opponents, Yuta was on standby to do it. This leads to a theory that Yuta possibly used Rika's copying ability to mirror some of Kenjaku's moves.

What copied techniques might help out against Sukuna

First and foremost, Yuta and Rika copying Kenjaku's Maximum: Uzumaki might be really helpful against the Demon King. The technique combines a huge number of collected Curses into one powerful attack by extracting a Curse's Innate Technique when used with Cursed Spirits of semi-grade 1 or higher.

In this case, it wouldn't be a flurry of Curses combined, since the pair cannot do that. What it could be is a highly concentrated mass of Cursed Energy similar to the Uzumaki technique. If they manage to immobilize Sukuna and fire it directly at him, it could do some serious damage

Next, a technique that would be useful against the King of Curses would be the Cursed Technique Reversal of Kaori Itadori's Technique, the Antigravity System. When used by Kenjaku, it allowed him to intensify the gravitational pull around him, in its reversed form. In its true form, it negates gravity as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 when Kenjaku was in the White House.

Yuta and Rika copying this technique would give them an edge as well. Using any of the two versions of it, they could either attempt to root him to the spot with an intense gravitational pull or negate the gravity around him to leave him open as he might try to steady himself.

Final Thoughts

Yuta Okkotsu's introduction to the fight in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 is a major boost to the sorcerers' chances. Not to mention, Yuji's ability to use RCT also is a substantial plus. Believed to be second to Gojo, Yuta making an appearance in itself could finally turn the tide of battle.

Coupling this fact with the mentioned theory of Yuta and Rika having likely copied Kenjaku's techniques could give them the edge. Maximum: Uzumaki and the Antiravity System, used separately or with other techniques, are considerably powerful.

If they have in fact taken a few pages from Kenjaku's book, then Yuta could the wildcard the Jujutsu sorcerers were aching for. However, at this point, it can only be theorized. The next couple of chapters will be decisive in how things eventually turn out in Jujutsu Kaisen.