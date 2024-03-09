Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta was never supposed to be able to match Sukuna (& this theory proves it)

Yuta Okkotsu joining the battle in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 was a welcome sight for fans of the series. Just as circumstances looked abysmal, the sorcerer jumped into the Jujutsu High sorcerers' aid, eliciting a massive sigh of relief. After all, he was deemed to be a powerful sorcerer and second only to Gojo Satoru.

But Yuta's role was unfortunately short-lived. Just three chapters later, in chapter 251, in a bid to save Yuji Itadori, Yuta took serious damage from Ryomen Sukuna's World Cutting Slash. He was soon escorted away by Ui Ui, most likely to Shoko Ieiri for healing.

All things considered, Yuta's being taken down so soon could be explained by a theory. According to this speculative notion, Yuta was not meant to match up to the Demon King.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta was not meant to be on equal footing with Sukuna (theory)

As per the theory, Yuta Okkotsu is not meant to be able to keep pace with Sukuna. To start, it is a known fact that Yuta is a prodigy. Within a year of joining Jujutsu High, he displayed expert control of his abilities and Rika (during Jujutsu Kaisen 0).

After that, he was away for a certain amount of time, further honing his craft. When he returned after the Shibuya incident, he appeared to have been transformed and much stronger. During the Culling Games, the sorcerer also demonstrated his skills in combat. However, the present is a different story.

While fighting Sukuna, he exhibited a certain proficiency in wielding the various Cursed Techniques (CTs) he copied. There could be two explanations for his ability to do so, the first being that he is a one-of-a-kind sorcerer. However, the reason is not as apparent.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, proficiency in using CTs takes time. Given how many he has copied, Yuta would require a tremendous amount of time to use them as efficiently as their owners. Even if he trained for a specific duration every day, a month before the Sukuna fight, he still wouldn't be as efficient with them.

Considering that Yuta trained in Rokujushi Miyo's Domain, where time works differently, he should have been able to deal a heavy blow to Sukuna. Although he managed to increase his grasp of the CTs he copied, he failed to defeat the Demon King.

Yuta's circumstances differ when compared to those of Sukuna. The King of Curses had been alive for a lot longer than any of the sorcerers. Not to mention, he dedicated his life to learning techniques and getting stronger.

This is evidenced by the fact that, even after fighting Gojo, he is still able to defeat all of his opponents with relative ease. Thus, even with the extra training he received, Yuta still stood a couple of leagues below Sukuna. He may be a prodigy, but Sukuna is someone who views power as his ultimate goal and has thus acquired an entirely different level of Jujutsu mastery.

Final Thoughts

Atsuya Kusakabe remains as last man standing against Sukuna (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 showcased just why Sukuna is proving so difficult to triumph over. The fight appears to follow a pendulum-like pattern, swinging once in Sukuna's favor, then back in the Jujutsu High Sorcerers' favor. Yuta served as an ace up the sleeve, but his proficiency seemed insufficient against an opponent like the Demon King.

While Yuta has been projected to become a powerful sorcerer and eventually surpass Gojo, he must first reach the deceased sorcerer's level. That might not be the case presently, considering it was fairly simple for Sukuna to defeat him. Nonetheless, Yuta is not quite dead yet, so there is a possibility he could return. But for now, the responsibility falls on Atsuya Kusakabe's shoulders.

